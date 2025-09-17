Tannishtha Chatterjee Wishes 'Incredible Woman' Shabana Azmi On 75Th B'day
Tannishtha took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from Holi. In the image, the two are seen covered in colours and smiling at the camera as they posed together.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY !!!!!!!! to the most incredible woman I know @azmishabana18 .... I am missing your smashing 75th to give that tight hug... But I'll see you soon when am back . I love you. Have a blast at the party tonight,” Tannishtha wrote as the caption.
Tannishtha is currently in Busan as her directorial venture titled Full Plate will be showcased at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival with her directorial venture titled Full Plate, which she completed while undergoing her cancer treatment.
“Full Plate”, which Tannishtha completed during her cancer treatment, stars Kirti Kulhari in the lead role and will have its world premiere at Busan International Film Festival 2025. The film also includes names such as Sharib Hashmi, Monica Dogra and Indraneil Sengupta.
“Full Plate” tells the story of a Muslim homemaker in Mumbai whose husband's accident forces her to earn a living, leading to her husband's insecurity and her personal transformation.
It will also be showcased at the Opening Night of the Indian Film Festival of Sydney. The event returns after a hiatus to bring three days of rich cinematic storytelling from October 9 to 11.
It was last month, when Tannishtha, who has showcased her acting prowess in films such as Parched and Angry Indian Godessess, revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 oligo metastatic cancer.
On September 15, Tannishtha's closest friend and National Award-winning actress Shabana Azmi shared that she completed“Full Plate” while undergoing her cancer treatment.
Shabana took to Instagram, where she shared two pictures posing alongside her friends Tannishtha, Sandhya Mridul, Divya Dutta and Urmila Matondkar.
Showering praise on Tannishtha, Shabana wrote in the caption:“To Tiger Tan as she heads to Busan International Film Festival with her directorial venture which she completed during her cancer treatment. You rock of Gibraltar.”
