PM Modi Turns 75: World Leaders Send Wishes

File photo of PM Narendra Modi

Srinagar- Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on Wednesday with a host of prominent personalities, including world leaders, lauding his leadership, while the ruling BJP organised welfare initiatives under the fortnight-long“Sewa Pakhwada” to mark the birthday of its preeminent leader.

PM Modi said he was overwhelmed by the countless wishes and messages of affection from across the nation and overseas and resolved to continue working with even greater energy and devotion to realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat.

Keeping with his practice of unveiling development programmes from different states on his birthday, Modi travelled to Dhar in Madhya Pradesh to launch a nationwide campaign focusing on the health and nutrition of women and children.

Several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, extended birthday greetings to Modi.

Putin praised Modi for his“great personal contribution” to strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

“Through your activities as head of government, you have earned the high respect of your compatriots and enormous authority on the world stage,” Putin said in a message published on the Kremlin website.

A day earlier, US President Donald Trump had dialled Modi and extended birthday greetings, sparking hopes of a reset in the bilateral ties that came under severe strain after Washington doubled tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

Trump said Modi is doing a tremendous job and thanked the prime minister for his support in ending the war in Ukraine.

In a video message, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates wished the prime minister“good health and continued strength” as he leads India's“fantastic progress” and contributes to“global development.”

“The Gates Foundation values our partnership with the government of India immensely”, he said.

“Together we are supporting progress towards Viksit Bharat and sharing lessons and innovations for the countries in the Global South,” he added.

Indian-origin former UK prime minister Sunak said it was a“great pleasure to wish Prime Minister Modi a happy 75th birthday.”

“In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been a good friend to me and to Britain. I'm delighted to see UK-India ties going from strength to strength,” he said in a video message.

“As someone from a British-Indian family, this relationship will always have a special place in my heart,” he said, adding that he will“fondly” remember his 2023 visit to India as the prime minister for the G20 summit.

“It was a superb event befitting India's standing on the world stage. Modiji, I wish you all the very best for your birthday and look forward to seeing you soon,” he said.

Extending his greetings to Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his country is“proud to share such a strong friendship with India, and we are grateful every day for the contribution of the Indian community here in Australia.”

Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also wished PM Modi on his birthday, praying for his“good health, happiness and long life.”

Other leaders, including New Zealand PM Christopher Luxon, Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, President of Guyana Irfaan Ali, and the Prime Minister of Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit, also greeted Modi on his birthday.

In a post on X, Modi said the innumerable wishes and the faith people have reposed in him are a source of great strength. The prime minister said he sees them as a blessing not for him alone, but for the work“we are doing together to build a better India”.

“Gratitude to Jana Shakti. I am truly overwhelmed by the countless wishes, blessings and messages of affection that have poured in from across the nation and overseas. This affection strengthens and inspires me. I thank the people for the same,” he said.

Noting that people across India have been undertaking various social service initiatives, many of which will continue in the coming days, Modi said this inherent goodness in the people sustains the Indian society and gives all the courage to overcome all challenges with hope and positivity.

He complimented everyone who is at the forefront of such endeavours.

“I resolve to continue working with even greater energy and devotion, so that we realise our dream of a Viksit Bharat,” the prime minister said.

“I have not been able to reply to the wishes individually, but I will say again – this affection has touched my heart deeply. I pray for everyone's good health and well-being,” Modi said.

In the national capital, Shah inaugurated 17 welfare schemes of the Delhi government on the occasion of Modi's 75th birthday.

Modi is the third-longest serving prime minister of India after Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi and second in terms of an uninterrupted tenure.

BJP governments in states and the party's organisation in different places started or have lined up an array of outreach, welfare and awareness programmes covering health camps to cleanliness drives, get-togethers of intellectuals and fairs to promote indigenous products. The exercise will continue till October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Birthday wishes for Modi, who was born in a poor family in Gujarat's Vadnagar and has led the BJP to unprecedented geographical expansion and electoral successes since 2014, poured in.

President Droupadi Murmu praised him for instilling a culture of achieving great goals in the country.“Today, the global community is also expressing its faith in your guidance,” she said.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said India is making a mark on the global stage and moving steadily towards the goal of a developed nation under his visionary leadership.

BJP leaders and members of other parties extended birthday wishes to Modi.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Modi, with his visionary leadership, dedication to the nation and untiring hardwork, has given the country new energy and shown it a new direction.

He has enhanced India's capability and respect globally, and his commitment to people's and the poor's welfare is exemplary, Singh said.

Home Minister Amit Shah said Modi has been working tirelessly for people's welfare for more than five decades, and he is a living inspiration of the 'nation first' motto for every citizen.