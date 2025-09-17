Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat's Demise Widely Condoled

Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat – File photo

Srinagar- The demise of academic-turned-separatist leader Abdul Gani Bhat has been widely mourned across Jammu and Kashmir, with political, social, and religious leaders expressing profound grief and recalling his immense contributions to the political and intellectual discourse of the Valley.

Former Chief Minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti remembered Professor Abdul Gani Bhat as a“voice of moderation amidst the tumultuous history of Kashmir.” She described him as an esteemed scholar, teacher, and political leader with a pragmatic approach.“Despite differing political views, he remained a close and respected friend of Mufti Saheb, and together, peace and reconciliation were the core of their political campaigns. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire,” she said.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq described his death as a“huge personal loss.” In his condolence message, he said,“I lost an affectionate elder, a dear friend and colleague, Prof. Abdul Gani Bhat Sahib, who passed away some time ago. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. Kashmir has been bereft of a sincere and visionary leader.”

Prominent Shia cleric Masroor Abbas Ansari expressed deep sorrow, terming the loss“irreplaceable.”“He was a prominent personality, intellectual, and respected leader. May Allah grant him maghfirah and strength to his family in this hour of grief,” he said.

Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone, recalling his association with Professor Abdul Gani Bhat, said,“Fondly remembered as Professor Sahib, he was a literary figure too apart from politics. He was a colleague of my late father, and I have had long conversations with him. May Allah grant him Jannat.”

CPI(M) leader M. Y. Tarigami described him as an eminent figure in Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape.“I have known him for long. He will be remembered for his humility, intellect, and lifelong struggle for the welfare of people. His loss leaves a void that will be deeply felt,” Tarigami said.