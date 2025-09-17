The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Advanced Metering Infrastructure Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market?

In recent years, the market size of advanced metering infrastructure has experienced rapid growth. Projected to increase from $19.07 billion in 2024 to $22.1 billion in 2025, it is expected to see a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The dramatic growth observed in the historical period is credited to rapid urbanization, rising energy demand, regulatory requirements for energy efficiency, application in cutting emissions, and improved operating efficiency for utility companies.

The market size for advanced metering infrastructure is predicted to undergo significant expansion in the near future. By 2029, the market's value is projected to surge to $38.89 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%. This projected growth within the forecast period can be associated with the increased preference for smart electricity meters, escalating power demand, alterations in government regulations, minimizing energy wastage, and granting consumers immediate access to their energy usage data. Key trends in the forecast period are expected to comprise the implementation of comprehensive advanced metering infrastructure solutions, a switch to renewable energy sources, a transition from AMR (Automated meter reading) to AMI (advanced metering infrastructure) to improve operational efficiency, the integration of smart grid technologies, and adoption of prepayment solutions.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market?

Rising energy demand in urbanizing countries is expected to promote the advanced metering infrastructure market. Rapid urbanization, industrial growth, and infrastructure development are raising electricity needs in these regions. Advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) enhances efficiency, reduces peak demand, and improves grid reliability. For example, in 2022, the International Energy Agency reported global energy investments rising 8% to $2.4 trillion compared to 2021. Therefore, increasing power demand in urbanizing nations is boosting the advanced metering infrastructure market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market?

Major players in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure include:

. Hitachi Energy Ltd.

. Siemens AG

. General Electric Company

. Cisco Systems Inc.

. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

. Schneider Electric SE

. ABB Ltd.

. Toshiba Corporation

. Eaton Corporation plc

. Alstom SA

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market?

Leading organizations in the advanced metering infrastructure marketplace are creating cutting-edge products with features such as secure data encryption and remote management capabilities, in an effort to outperform competition. These features, which are critical components of advanced metering infrastructure systems, offer protection from cyber-attacks, compliance with regulations, and streamlined remote operations and maintenance. For example, in May 2023, Honeywell International Inc., a US-based multifaceted corporation, released its Next Generation Cellular Module (NXCM), a pioneering technology that transforms conventional gas and water meters into intelligent meters, without the need for additional infrastructure. This technology connects meters wirelessly via current public cellular networks, enhancing monitoring, safety, and analytical capabilities for utility companies and their consumers. The NXCM aims to modernize meter networks while keeping costs low, facilitating the creation of a more intelligent network without altering the existing one. It's a versatile and expandable solution apt for utility providers of all dimensions, delivering secure data transmission using advanced authentication methods and AES-128 encryption to meet metering and data management regulatory standards.

What Segments Are Covered In The Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Report?

The advanced metering infrastructuremarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Solution, Services

2) By Meter Type: Water Meter, Electricity Meter, Gas Meter, Heat Meter

3) By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

4) By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

Subsegments:

1) By Solution: Hardware, Software

2) By Services: Installation And Deployment Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Consulting Services

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific held the dominant position in the advanced metering infrastructure market and is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

