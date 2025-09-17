Demand For Digital Power Utility Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $226.97 Billion By 2029

Digital Power Utility Global Market Report 2025

Digital Power Utility Global Market Report 2025

How Large Will The Digital Power Utility Market Be By 2025?

The market size for digital power utilities has seen significant expansion in the past few years. Projected growth for this market indicates a rise from $92.43 billion in 2024 to $110.15 billion in 2025, which represents an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The growth experienced in the historic period is due to multiple factors such as an increasing emphasis on projects involving renewable energy and energy storage devices, an expanding network for distribution and transmission, increasing global warming and dwindling natural resources, growing environmental concerns, and a rise in the number of renewable energy plants.

Anticipations assert a swift escalation in the digital power utility market size in the upcoming years. The market is projected to expand to $226.97 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.8%. This prospective growth in the prediction timeframe can be associated with escalating industrialization and urbanization, giving rise to an increased need for energy, the spread of digitalization globally, mounting electricity production and energy consumption, the swelling need for renewable and green energy. The primary market trends expected during this period involve power plant digitalization globally, technological progression, growth in the renewable energy sector and its integration, an escalating demand for energy from renewable sources, and speedy digitalization, which are driving the demand for digital utility solutions.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Digital Power Utility Market Landscape?

Rising demand for renewable energy is set to advance the digital power utility market. Public awareness of the environmental impact of fossil fuels is driving the need for sustainable alternatives. Digital power utilities help manage fluctuating renewable output, optimize storage, and balance supply-demand in real time. For example, according to the European Commission, renewable energy accounted for 23.0% of EU energy consumption in 2022, up from 21.9% in 2021. Therefore, the digital power utility market is being driven by the growing need for renewable energy.

Who Are The Top Players In The Digital Power Utility Market?

Major players in the Digital Power Utility include:

. Microsoft Corporation

. Siemens AG

. General Electric Company

. Accenture PLC

. The International Business Machines Corporation

. Cisco Systems Inc.

. Oracle Corporation

. Schneider Electric SE

. Honeywell International Inc.

. SAP SE

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Digital Power Utility Market?

Key players in the digital power utility market, such as gridos, are employing innovative strategies to modernize and bring electricity grids up to speed with future demands. This platform combines information from energy data, network modeling, and analytics driven by AI and machine learning, powering a range of smart applications. To illustrate, GE Digital, a Software industry giant based in the US, unveiled gridos in February 2023. It incorporates a 'zero trust' security model for the grid that safeguards resources from potential internal and external threats. Partners on this project include cloud service provider Amazon Web Services (AWS) and system integrators like Accenture and Infosys. GE Digital's grid operations portfolio management and the design are supported by the GridOS platform and application suite, which also aids advanced energy management system (aems) for transmission and market management operations, advanced distribution management system (ADMS) for distribution network operations, and distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) for forecasting and management.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Digital Power Utility Market

The digital power utilitymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Hardware Service, Software Service

2) By Sector: Power Generation, Transmission And Distribution, Energy Storage, Energy Trading

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small-sized Enterprises, Medium-sized Enterprises

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware Service: Smart Meters, Grid Management Equipment, Communication Infrastructure, Substation Automation Devices, Distributed Energy Resource (DER) Management Hardware

2) By Software Service: Energy Management Software, Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Software, Grid Analytics Software, Outage Management Software, Customer Engagement Software

Digital Power Utility Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America emerged as the dominant region in the digital power utility market. The region of Asia-Pacific, however, is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate in the upcoming years. The market report includes comprehensive coverage of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

