Tyler, Texas - Families across the nation often face overwhelming choices when navigating hospital discharges,rehabilitation services, assisted living options, hospice care, and the financial and legal complexities of senior healthcare. In her groundbreaking new book, Navigating Senior Care: A Comprehensive Guide to Healthcare Options and Transitions for Aging Adults, healthcare veteran Brenda Mahan provides a practical, compassionate, and faith- grounded roadmap designed to ease these transitions and empower caregivers with knowledge.

With over 25 years of experience in healthcare management and as a Licensed Nursing Facility Administrator (LNFA), Mahan has witnessed firsthand the

confusion, stress, and emotional toll families endure when making critical decisions for their loved ones. Drawing from her professional background and personal dedication tosenior care, she delivers a guide that is both educational and deeply empathetic .







Key Features of the Book:



Step-by-step healthcare transitions explained – from hospital discharge planning to in-home healthcare and long-term living arrangements.

Clear breakdown of Medicare, Medicaid, and insurance options – making complex policies understandable.

Practical assessment tools and worksheets – to help families evaluate facilities,services, and care providers.

Guidance for family caregivers – offering emotional support, communication strategies, and self-care advice. Faith and compassion integrated throughout – with prayers, inspirational quotes, and reminders to uphold dignity and empathy in senior care.



"To care for those who once cared for us is one of the highest honors," writes Mahan, reflecting

the book's mission to inspire love and strength through one of life's most challenging seasons.

About the Author:

Brenda Mahan, BBA, LNFA is a seasoned healthcare professional with decades of experience in skilled nursing, Medicare and Medicaid management, and senior advocacy. She has worked with leading organizations such as Life CareCenters of America, Brookdale Senior Living, and CANTEX. Beyond her professional expertise, Mahan is a passionate advocate for seniors and caregivers, dedicating her time to workshops, seminars, and community outreach.

Availability:

Navigating Senior Care: A Comprehensive Guide to Healthcare Options and Transitions for Aging Adults isavailable now through Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and other major retailers globally.

