From Prague To A Pacific Island Monika Killeen's From Error To Error Captures The Restless Search For Home

In From Error to Error, Monika Killeen paints a striking portrait of a life lived in motion - across cities, cultures, and identities. Through a series of richly textured chapters, the novel follows its narrator from the tension-filled rooms of her childhood home to the cobblestone streets of 1990s Prague, to a small New Zealand island that may finally offer a sense of belonging.

The narrator's travels are more than geographical. Each setting is a mirror for her evolving sense of self: Prague is a city of possibility and reinvention, where chance encounters in smoky cafés open new paths even if they don't necessarily lead out of the woods. London is a place of newfound stability, but also a nagging sense of stagnation. A small island off the north coast of New Zealand offers a fresh perspective - its landscapes a counterpoint to the claustrophobia of the past.

Killeen's gift lies in her ability to capture not only the tactile details of each place - the chill in the Prague air, the golden hush of a New Zealand sunset - but also their emotional climates. These are not mere backdrops, but active forces shaping the narrator's choices, relationships, and understanding of freedom.

“Every place you live leaves an imprint in your soul.” says Killeen.“Sometimes you leave a place; sometimes it leaves you. Either way, you have this trace of the live lived to carry forward and to make sense of one day, adding it to the ones before and after, they make a picture of you, which is never complete.”

The novel also wrestles with the paradox of rootlessness - the freedom it offers and the longing it creates. Along the way, readers meet a cast of characters as diverse as the locales themselves: Veronika, the quick-witted friend with a knack for comedy; Leith, a charismatic yet complicated lover; and Constance, a quiet presence who embodies both mystery and kinship.

For readers drawn to travel literature, literary fiction, and personal transformation narratives, From Error to Error offers a journey both outward and inward - proof that sometimes the farthest you travel is within yourself. If you dare.

About the Author:

Monika Killeen is a writer and psychotherapist whose work explores themes of trauma, healing, cultural identity, and the female experience. With roots in Central Europe and a life spanning several countries, Killeen brings a unique perspective to her writing.

Book Name: From Error To Error

Author Name: Monika Killeen

ISBN Number: 1968615113

