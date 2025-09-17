New Dementia Prevention Campaign“Small Steps Big Difference” Shows How Up To 45% Of Cases Can Be Prevented Or Delayed, By Addressing 14 Identifiable Risk Factors

MENAFN - GetNews) Ahead of World Alzheimer's Day on September 21st, 2025, Cleansheet and the National Institute on Ageing (NIA) are pleased to announce their new campaign, Small Steps Big Difference that shines a light on new research that reveals the small steps every one of us can do today, to make a big difference in preventing dementia, tomorrow. This research shows that nearly half of dementia cases worldwide may be prevented by addressing these modifiable risk factors.

Over 772,000 Canadians are living with dementia today, and by 2050, that number is projected to nearly triple to 1.7 million. Globally, there are over 55 million people living with dementia, with 10 million new cases each year*. Fifty-six percent of Canadians aged 50+ personally know someone who is currently living with-or has lived with-dementia**. Yet awareness remains limited- only a quarter of Canadians (26%) believe they can reduce their risk of developing dementia to a high degree, up from 20% in 2022.

TheSmall Steps Big Differencecampaign aims to combat misconceptions and ultimately to spread the good news that prevention is possible. That in fact, up to 45% of dementia cases can be prevented or delayed, by addressing 14 identifiable risk factors as outlined in the Lancet Report .

“75% of Canadian adults** know someone directly affected by dementia. And our agency, was no exception... says Catherine Frank, Co-founder and Chief Strategic Officer“...to everyone at Cleansheet, this campaign was important work that could help many.”

The campaign landing page features a one-page, downloadable infographic, printable or digitally shareable, outlining the 14 factors. They are surprisingly simple things that you can do to prevent dementia, such as managing blood pressure, high cholesterol, hearing and visual impairments, staying socially connected, eating a healthy diet, staying physically active, moderating alcohol consumption, not smoking, and keeping the brain active with things ranging from education to mentally challenging activities. The online video, digital, and radio campaign drives to a featured long-form video, highlighting four stories of those caring for loved ones with dementia, or in one case, living with dementia. NIA 's Director of Health Policy Research Dr. Samir K. Sinha, MD, Geriatrician and Clinician Scientist, not only expresses the gravity of the disease, but also provides hope.

“Dementia is one of the fastest-growing health challenges of our time, but the good news is that nearly half of cases can actually be prevented or delayed. By making small, everyday changes-like staying active, protecting our hearing and vision, and managing blood pressure-we can make a big difference in protecting our brain health. With this campaign, we want Canadians to know that dementia is not inevitable, and that each of us has the power to take steps today that will change how dementia affects us all in the future.”

The Social OLVs, also shareable from the website, highlight a few of the 14 surprising things we can do to prevent dementia. Each video begins with a flourish and a red curtain reveal, heralding a dramatic breakthrough in dementia prevention, only to reveal disarmingly simple, everyday things we can do on the other side. Things like a man exercising on a treadmill (healthy weight), another simply putting on a bike helmet (brain injury prevention), and a third person playing chess (mental stimulation). The integrated media campaign includes Broadcast, Connected TV, Radio, Search and Paid Social including static and social OLVs, and runs through Fall 2025.

