Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SEC Issues Policy Statement Clarifying That Mandatory Arbitration Provisions Will Not Affect Effectiveness Of Registration Statements


2025-09-17 07:14:41
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today published a policy statement to announce that decisions about whether to accelerate the effectiveness of a registration statement will not be affected by the presence of a provision requiring arbitration of investor claims arising under the federal securities laws.

“As an agency that trumpets the importance of disclosure and transparency, the Commission's lack of a recent public position on this important topic is unmoored from both its mission and its mandate. That ends today,” said Chairman Paul S. Atkins.

"While many people will express views on whether a company should adopt a mandatory arbitration provision, the Commission's role in this debate is to provide clarity that such provisions are not inconsistent with the federal securities laws,” Chairman Atkins continued.“We have fulfilled that role through the issuance of this policy statement.”

Issuers have periodically asked whether a mandatory arbitration provision for investor claims arising under the federal securities laws would impact the acceleration of the effectiveness of their registration statement. Today's statement provides the Commission's view that, based on the Supreme Court's current interpretation and application of the Federal Arbitration Act, the existence of such a provision will not impact determinations whether to accelerate the effective date of a registration statement.

As a result, when deciding on whether to accelerate effectiveness of a registration statement, the Commission staff will focus on the adequacy of the registration statement's disclosures, including disclosure regarding the arbitration provision.

SOURCE: Newsfile SEC Press Digest

MENAFN17092025004218003983ID1110076772

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search