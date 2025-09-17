SEC Approves Generic Listing Standards For Commodity-Based Trust Shares
“By approving these generic listing standards, we are ensuring that our capital markets remain the best place in the world to engage in the cutting-edge innovation of digital assets. This approval helps to maximize investor choice and foster innovation by streamlining the listing process and reducing barriers to access digital asset products within America's trusted capital markets,” said SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins.
Division of Trading and Markets Director Jamie Selway said,“The Commission's approval of the generic listing standards provides much needed regulatory clarity and certainty to the investment community through a rational, rules-based approach to bring products to market while ensuring investor protections.”
In addition to the approval of the generic listing standards for Commodity-Based Trust Shares, the Commission approved the listing and trading of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund, which holds spot digital assets based on the CoinDesk 5 Index. The Commission also approved the listing and trading of p.m.-settled options on the Cboe Bitcoin U.S. ETF Index and the Mini-Cboe Bitcoin U.S. ETF Index with third Friday expirations, nonstandard expirations, and quarterly index expirations.
SOURCE: Newsfile SEC Press Digest
