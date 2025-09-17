Table X REAL ESTATE & FINANCE WILL HOST EXCLUSIVE SPECIAL EVENTS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH Table X SPIRITS VAULT

IVAN MERCER

MATTHEW McCONAUGHEY'S premium tequila brand PANTALONES ORGANICO will be featured at select Table X SPIRITS VAULT exclusive special events in 2025 - 2026

- Johnathan Michel | President & CEO - Table X, CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Table X, in association with Table X SPIRITS VAULT and Table X REAL ESTATE & FINANCE , will produce a series of exclusive, special events featuring the PANTALONES ORGANICO TEQUILA brand geared to deliver a full throttle, lifestyle-centric experience with social, health, and environmental purpose in a most inviting and welcoming environment replete with great food, inspired cocktails, good-vibes music, fascinating people, and intoxicating enthusiasm buttressed by a fresh blast of palatable excitement.The launch of the Table X SPIRITS VAULT recognizes Matthew McConaughey's premium tequila brand PANTALONES ORGANICO as one of our prefered product offerings. PANTALONES ORGANICO is made from 100% organic Blue Weber Agave, and delivers a smooth and flavorful tequila great for sipping, shooting, or mixing in your favorite cocktails.The Table X SPIRITS VAULT features a curated selection of premium, rare, limited edition, and vintage spirits brands (e.g., Brandy, Gin, Rum, Tequila, Vodka, Whiskey, et al.) from around-the-world, which complement the Table X global, lifestyle entertainment brand, and available directly to consumers for purchase online via our Table X SPIRITS VAULT partner Wine.PANTALONES ORGANICO TEQUILA brand has three distinct product line offerings: ANEJO, BLANCO, REPOSADO.ANEJO: Anejo Tequila is "rested" and "relaxed" in American Oak Whisky Barrels for 15 months bringing subtle notes of vanilla, a sweet dance of butterscotch with brown sugar, and a super comfortable well-worn velvety finish.BLANCO: Blanco Tequila has the frolicsome sweetness of cooked agave with notes of honey sure to make a beehive jealous, and delivers a comforting hint of citrus. It's as smooth as it is delicious, going down so easy you may need another sip to make sure you catch it.REPOSADO: Reposado Tequila is aged longer than most other tequilas, and is "relaxed" in American Oak Whisky Barrels, and after 9 months a smooth sipper of a reposado tequila is born. Complete with notes of cooked agave, vanilla, and a hospitable hint of oak."We are excited to welcome the PANTALONES ORGANICO TEQUILA brand as part of our select product offerings in association with our Table X SPIRITS VAULT," stated Johnathan Michel, President & CEO, Table X, Inc.Table X SPIRITS VAULT celebrates the Academy Award-winning actor and #1 New York Times bestselling author of Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, and his new book POEMS & PRAYERS, which is scheduled for release on September 16, 2025 by book publisher Penguin Random House.Poems & Prayers is an inspiring, faith-filled, and often hilarious collection of personal poetry and prayers about navigating the rodeo of life and chasing down the original dream... belief.Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila are co-founders of the PANTALONES ORGANICO TEQUILA brand, as well as co-founders of the Just Keep Livin Foundation, which is dedicated to helping boys and girls transform into good men and women through programs that teach the importance of decision-making, health, education, and active living.McConaughey, who is a professor of practice at the University of Texas at Austin, is also co-owner of the Austin FC soccer club. Austin FC is an American professional soccer club based in Austin, Texas, and competes in Major League Soccer as a member of the Western Conference. Founded in 2018, the club began play in the 2021 season. Their home stadium is Q2 Stadium in north Austin.The Table X REAL ESTATE & FINANCE division is represented by ABRAHAM PRATTELLA and IVAN MERCER.ABRAHAM PRATTELLA is the Principal Partner at Agency 8 Real Estate Group, bringing over 21 years of experience in both residential and commercial real estate. A Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), a prestigious designation held by only the top 2% of real estate professionals nationwide, Abraham is known for his deep expertise and unwavering commitment to his clients' success.Abraham earned his Bachelor's degree in Business with high honors from Cal Poly Pomona, where he was inducted into Beta Gamma Sigma. His minor in Finance, Real Estate, and Law, coupled with his vast professional experience, provides a strong foundation for his work in the industry of real estate and finance.Abraham has a strong history of community involvement, having served as a Former State Director for the California Association of Realtors and a Former Local Association Compliance Commission Member.IVAN MERCER is a tenured advisor at WESTPAC Wealth Partners, and has more than ten years of professional experience designing and implementing financial strategies that are process-focused and based on sound financial principles by educating his clients to make intelligent decisions in the accumulation, protection, and enjoyment of wealth, and which best reflect his clients' core values.Ivan graduated from the University of Miami, where he obtained a BBA degree with focuses in both finance and marketing. Ivan has navigated the professional wealth management space for nearly a decade and received awards for "New Agent of the Year" 2011 and "Agent of the Year" 2012, 2013 & 2014 for the Guardian San Francisco Agency.Ivan's unique ability to deconstruct complex financial strategies, and relate them effectively and efficiently to his clients, has garnered him a winning reputation as a trusted resource for smart investing and wealth management, including real estate acquisitions, and sales to estate planning.Lastly, Table X, and its parent company, Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg, would like to recognize MATTEO BANNON for his outstanding performance, contribution, and leadership during his SUMMER '25 PMG International Internship Program residency, and as it directly relates to the launch of the Table X SPIRITS VAULT in association with Table X REAL ESTATE & FINANCE.Table X invites interested parties who would like more information, or would like to request an invitation to attend one of our exclusive Table X SPIRITS VAULT special events in association with Table X REAL ESTATE & FINANCE, to register as a VIP Guest .###

