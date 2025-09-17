AIOZ Network Launches AIOZ Stream, A Peer‐To‐Peer Protocol For Creator‐Owned, On‐Chain Streaming

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grand Anse, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand Anse, Mahe Island - September 17, 2025 -

AIOZ Network today announced the launch of AIOZ Stream , a decentralized streaming protocol built on the AIOZ Network to advance a more open, efficient, and equitable social media ecosystem

AIOZ Stream introduces token‐native economics in which creators, viewers, developers, and the AIOZ DePIN community participate as stakeholders. Ownership remains with creators; rewards are verifiable on‐chain; and contributions from DePIN operators directly strengthen the network's reach and resilience. The result is a transparent, community‐governed media economy that delivers high‐quality, low‐latency streaming with fair, accountable monetization. AIOZ Network is a people‐powered internet: Storage, Stream, and AI running on compute resource contributions‐based AIOZ DePIN.

At launch, V1 will focus on video-on-demand across both short-form and long-form formats. Streams are ingested, transcoded, and played back with adaptive bitrate (ABR), delivered peer-to-peer at the edge over a global DePIN, and accessed through a configurable player supporting UI/UX customization and integrations. V1 also includes an SDK and webhook events for seamless developer integration.

Monetization is built‐in and token‐native, covering subscriptions, pay‐per‐view, tips, and AIOZ‐denominated AVOD with optional Watch‐to‐Earn, while open SDKs/APIs and wallet‐optional onboarding make Web3 easy for casual viewers and straightforward for developers. The roadmap adds audio, deeper live features, and edge‐AI services (speech‐to‐text, text‐to‐speech, tagging, search) on AIOZ DePIN CPU/GPU, metered in tokens.

"AIOZ Stream is about creating alignment end-to-end," said Erman Tjiputra, Founder & CEO of AIOZ Network. "It enables creators to maintain ownership of their work, allows viewers to support and participate in value creation, providing developers an open media foundation to build on, and ensures the DePIN community is rewarded for delivering storage, bandwidth, and compute."

At its foundation, AIOZ Stream runs on a globally distributed Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) that supplies storage, bandwidth, and compute. Content is captured and transcoded into adaptive formats, then delivered peer‐to‐peer using data sharding and redundancy to ensure reliability and fault tolerance, even during traffic surges and in underserved regions.

Playback integrity is verifiable, while Quality of Experience (QoE) is preserved through adaptive bitrate algorithms tuned for real‐world network conditions. AIOZ DePIN neighbor‐to‐neighbor approach brings delivery closer to audiences for better performance and predictable economics.

AIOZ Stream joins a growing suite of decentralized technologies within the AIOZ ecosystem, sitting alongside AIOZ Storage (S3-compatible object storage), AIOZ Pin (IPFS pinning for immutable assets), and AIOZ AI (decentralized compute for model deployment).







Together, these solutions form an AI-first, contributor-powered backbone that seamlessly integrates streaming, storage, and compute. By bringing these capabilities closer to end users, AIOZ is building a next-generation infrastructure that empowers creators, developers, and communities.

The debut of AIOZ Stream enables creators to retain control over publishing and monetization, provides developers with an open media layer to build upon, and allows AIOZ DePIN contributors to supply resources while being rewarded with incentives.

For more details on the launch, visit .

About AIOZ Network: Web3 Infrastructure Powered by DePIN

AIOZ Network is shaping the future of Web3 by advancing DePIN innovation across AI compute, media delivery, and distributed storage. AIOZ DePIN powers AI model inference and training, high-performance content streaming, and secure data storage through a global peer-to-peer network. The AIOZ ecosystem includes: AIOZ AI, a decentralized AI Compute infrastructure and collaborative AI marketplace; AIOZ Stream, a media infrastructure for live and on-demand video and audio; AIOZ Storage, an S3-compatible decentralized storage solution; and AIOZ Pin, an IPFS pinning service.

###

For more information about AIOZ Network, contact the company here:

AIOZ Network

Monica Botez

...

Grand Anse, Mahe Island, Seychelles

CONTACT: Monica Botez