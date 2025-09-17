Lee, Perlmutter And Vidal To Discuss IP And AI At Chips Global Summit

Michelle Lee (left), Shira Perlmutter (center) and Kathi Vidal (right), will discuss AI at ChIPs Global Summit.

Three legendary leaders in IP law will discuss "The Next Decade of IP and AI" at ChIPs Global Summit 2025, October 17 in Washington, D.C.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Three legendary leaders in IP law will discuss "The Next Decade of IP and AI: Balancing Innovation, Privacy, and Global Policy in a Borderless Digital Economy" at ChIPs Global Summit, Friday, October 17, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

The three leaders are Michelle Lee, CEO of Obsidian Strategies Network and 58th Under Secretary of Commerce and USPTO Director; Shira Perlmutter, 14th register of copyrights and director of the U.S. Copyright Office; and Kathi Vidal, partner at Winston & Strawn, and 60th Under Secretary of Commerce and USPTO Director.

"AI and IP are transformative technologies," said ChIPs Executive Director Joan Toth. "These women leaders will look how we can balance innovation, balance and privacy in the dynamic borderless global economy."

Three top IP leaders

Michelle Lee is founder, CEO and principal advisor of Obsidian Strategies Network, the AI consultancy agency. She has spent her career advising some of our country's most innovative companies. She recently was a senior executive and vice president of the Machine Learning Solutions Lab and Computer Vision businesses at Amazon Web Services. Before Amazon, Lee was the first woman appointed undersecretary of commerce for director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Before her appointment as director of the U.S. Copyright Office in 2020, Shira Perlmutter led copyright and global law policy at the United States Patent and Trademark Office. In 1995, she was appointed to be the first associate register for policy and international affairs at the Copyright Office and was the copyright consultant for the Clinton administration's advisory council on the National Information Infrastructure from 1994 to 1995.

The panel's third high-ranking IP official is Kathi Vidal, former undersecretary of commerce and USPTO director. She is one of the nation's leading patent and intellectual property litigators and Federal Circuit advocates. TechCrunch recognized her as one of the“remarkable women who've contributed to the AI revolution,” and Forbes recognized her as one of the top 50 women in innovation. She is one of the most influential people in AI and IP in the world and last year's ChIPs Hall of Fame honoree. Vidal recently returned to Winston & Strawn's Washington, D.C. and Silicon Valley offices and is a member of the firm's Executive Committee.

ABOUT CHIPS

ChIPs is a nonprofit organization representing more than 9,000 members in 30 regional chapters in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Africa. ChIPs advances and connects women in technology, law and policy. We accelerate innovation through diversity of thought, participation, and engagement. ChIPs is open to all who share its mission.

