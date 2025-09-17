Daylight Launches Dafopedia: The First Advisor-Led Knowledge Hub For Donor-Advised Funds

Daylight launches DAFopedia, the first advisor-driven hub delivering practical tools and insights on donor-advised funds.

- Dien Yuen, CEO and Founder of DaylightSEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a major breakthrough for the philanthropic and wealth advisory sectors, Daylight has launched DAFopedia - the first centralized, advisor-driven resource dedicated to donor-advised funds (DAFs).For years, advisors have navigated a fragmented landscape of reports, promotional white papers, and one-off articles on DAFs. DAFopedia changes that reality. By consolidating expert insights and equipping advisors with practical, ready-to-use tools, the platform marks a turning point in how the industry approaches charitable giving.A PLATFORM BUILT FOR ADVISORS, BY ADVISORS- One-stop hub: Comprehensive, curated, and centralized resource on all things DAFs.- Practical tools: Step-by-step guides on selecting and structuring DAFs, initiating client conversations, identifying organizations, sustaining donor engagement, and integrating DAFs into broader planning frameworks.- Community-powered: Contributions from wealth advisors, attorneys, CPAs, fundraisers, and philanthropic leaders ensure the platform remains relevant, trusted, and advisor-driven.Daylight is calling on the advisor community to contribute their expertise, case studies, and frameworks to shape the future of the platform. Submissions are open now, with upcoming content deadlines on October 10, November 14, and December 12, 2025.WHY THIS MATTERSThe donor-advised fund sector has grown exponentially, with more than $251 billion now held in DAFs. Yet many advisors lack accessible, practical resources to guide clients. By consolidating intelligence and surfacing advisor-tested tools, DAFopedia has the potential to shift investment of a significant share of this philanthropic capital from the sidelines into communities tackling urgent social challenges.ABOUT DAYLIGHTDaylight is a learning platform equipping wealth and philanthropic advisors with the confidence, competence, and cultural dexterity to thrive in their practice. Our Certified Impact Philanthropy Advisor (IPA) program and certificate offerings establish a new benchmark for excellence in philanthropic planning education.Daylightadvisors

