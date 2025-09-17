Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Reddit Reportedly Seeks New Deal With Google For AI Content

2025-09-17 03:21:05
Reddit Inc. (RDDT) stock gained attention on Wednesday after a report stated that the company is holding preliminary discussions with Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) regarding a content licensing agreement. 

According to a Bloomberg report, over a year and a half after the company's first data‐licensing contract with Google, reportedly worth $60 million, Reddit now seeks agreements that include participation in future AI training and search features.

Reddit stock inched 0.4% lower on Wednesday afternoon and became the second-most trending ticker on Stocktwits. 

