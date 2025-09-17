SEC And CFTC Extend Form PF Compliance Date To Oct. 1, 2026
The Commissions extended the compliance date to Oct. 1, 2026.
The Form PF amendments were adopted in February 2024 and the original compliance date was March 12, 2025. The compliance date was previously extended to June 12 and then October 1, but this further extension will provide time to complete a substantive review of Form PF in accordance with a Presidential Memorandum and take any further appropriate actions, which may include proposing new amendments to Form PF.
SOURCE: Newsfile SEC Press Digest
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Japan Skin Care Products Market Size Worth USD 11.6 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 4.18%
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Chaingpt Pad Unveils Buzz System: Turning Social Hype Into Token Allocation
- Newcastle United Announce Multi-Year Partnership With Bydfi
- PLPC-DBTM: Non-Cellular Oncology Immunotherapy With STIPNAM Traceability, Entering A Global Acquisition Window.
- Origin Summit Unveils Second Wave Of Global Icons Ahead Of Debut During KBW
CommentsNo comment