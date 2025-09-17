SEC And CFTC Extend Form PF Compliance Date To Oct. 1, 2026

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - The Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission each voted to further extend the date for investment advisers to comply with amendments to Form PF, the confidential reporting form used by certain private fund advisers.

The Commissions extended the compliance date to Oct. 1, 2026.

The Form PF amendments were adopted in February 2024 and the original compliance date was March 12, 2025. The compliance date was previously extended to June 12 and then October 1, but this further extension will provide time to complete a substantive review of Form PF in accordance with a Presidential Memorandum and take any further appropriate actions, which may include proposing new amendments to Form PF.

SOURCE: Newsfile SEC Press Digest