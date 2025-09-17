Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SEC And CFTC Extend Form PF Compliance Date To Oct. 1, 2026


2025-09-17 03:12:52
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - September 17, 2025) - The Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission each voted to further extend the date for investment advisers to comply with amendments to Form PF, the confidential reporting form used by certain private fund advisers.

The Commissions extended the compliance date to Oct. 1, 2026.

The Form PF amendments were adopted in February 2024 and the original compliance date was March 12, 2025. The compliance date was previously extended to June 12 and then October 1, but this further extension will provide time to complete a substantive review of Form PF in accordance with a Presidential Memorandum and take any further appropriate actions, which may include proposing new amendments to Form PF.

SOURCE: Newsfile SEC Press Digest

MENAFN17092025004218003983ID1110076264

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search