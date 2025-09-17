From Detection To Action: Enloq Unveils Applied AI Breakthrough In Security Operations
"Enloq Logo"Researchers at Enloq have developed an AI agent that unifies video detection, contextual reasoning, and automated actions. Tailored for high-stakes environments such as logistics hubs, critical infrastructure, and private security, the platform integrates seamlessly with current security technology to cut response times, reduce costs, and strengthen proactive defense.
Enloq, a new entrant in the video-security technology space, today announced the launch of its AI vision agent, designed to transform how Global Security Operations Centers (GSOCs), logistics firms, and critical infrastructure sites respond to incidents.
Unlike traditional video analytics that only classify objects or basic events, Enloq's system integrates real-time detection with LLM reasoning and direct actuation of security infrastructure-cutting mean time to resolution dramatically.
"In our trials, we've seen that it's not enough just to know there's a breach," said Nikolaos, CEO & Co-founder of Enloq. "Operators need tools that do more than flag-they need partners that act. Our system bridges that gap by turning detection into decisions and action, all within existing infrastructure and under 45 seconds."
Key Features
Compatibility with standard ONVIF/RTSP cameras and major VMS systems
Agent-led actions such as door locking/unlocking, voice notifications via IP speakers, and automatic incident report & ticket generation
Edge-efficient operation to minimize latency and cost
Prompt-driven deployment and customizable rule-setting
Building on early deployments of its archived investigation tool, Enloq is now opening access to pilots for live agent functionality across the USA and MENA regions.
"Security operations are under pressure everywhere-from rising costs and high employee turnover to alert fatigue," said Pranu, CTO at Enloq. "We believe that letting AI act when it senses a genuine threat, rather than waiting for manual intervention, is the next frontier in operational excellence."
