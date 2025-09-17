Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ECO-KUWAIT-INTEREST-RATE


2025-09-17 03:05:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ECO-KUWAIT-INTEREST-RATE
CBK slashes discount rate by 25 Basis points to 3.75 pct

KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- The Central Bank of Kuwait decided on Wednesday to cut the discount rate by 25 Basis points to from 4 percent to 3.75 percent effective Thursday September 18. (more)
