SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates PBPB, VMEO, AL, VTLE On Behalf Of Shareholders
Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ: PBPB)'s sale to RaceTrac, Inc. for $17.12 per share in cash. If you are a Potbelly shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO)'s sale to Bending Spoons for $7.85 per share in cash. If you are a Vimeo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Air Lease Corporation (NYSE: AL)'s sale to Sumitomo Corporation, SMBC Aviation Capital, Apollo and Brookfield for $65.00 per share in cash. If you are an Air Lease shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTLE)'s sale to Crescent Energy Company for 1.9062 shares of Crescent Class A common stock for each share of Vital common stock. If you are a Vital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .
Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders. We would handle the action on a contingent fee basis, whereby you would not be responsible for out-of-pocket payment of our legal fees or expenses.
Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email ... or ... .
Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.
Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
