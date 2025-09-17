UAE Forms New Council To Combine Modern Medical Practices With Traditional Healing

The UAE Cabinet approved on Wednesday the formation of the UAE Council for Integrative Medicine aimed at“combining modern medical practices, traditional healing, and complementary therapies.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who chaired the cabinet meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, said:“The Council's mandate is to recognise alternative disciplines , develop treatment protocols that complement modern medicine, raise awareness, establish national guidelines, and build new capacities and specializations in this field.”

The UAE Council for Integrative Medicine will be chaired by Sheikha Salama bint Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, who will lead an evidence-based framework“to deliver personalised and holistic healthcare.”

The Council is also tasked to“ensure good governance of the integrative medicine ecosystem by shaping national strategies, policies, and regulations while fostering research, innovation, and public awareness.”

The Council will drive education, talent development, and capacity building within the healthcare workforce, and encourage public-private partnerships to position the UAE as a regional and global leader in this fast-growing medical field.

UAE Genomics Council

Meanwhile, the UAE Cabinet also reviewed the progress report of the UAE Genomics Council, which has successfully launched the premarital medical screening program.

The UAE Genomics Council now has more than 8,500 trainees and more than 750,000 participants in the National Genome Program. Its work is central to advancing the healthcare system and protecting future generations from preventable diseases.

The Cabinet approved the third edition of the National Plan to reduce emissions in the aviation sector, reaffirming the UAE's commitment to global environmental agreements under the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The Cabinet also reviewed the results of the UAE's General Environmental Policy assessment, including updating the National Green Agenda in 2023, the launch of the National Sustainable Agriculture Programme, and the“Plant the Emirates” initiative. All these initiatives collectively aim to further integrate environmental goals into the priorities of the UAE's sectoral strategies.

Environmental protection remains a core pillar of the UAE's sustainable development journey, the Government Media Office said in a statement sent to Khaleej Times