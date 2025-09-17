How To Buy The Iphone 17 In The UAE On Launch Day? Prices, Preorders, And Pickup Rules

Apple is changing how customers can buy its new iPhone 17 series in the UAE on launch day. If you're hoping to grab yours on Friday, September 19, here's what to do, and what to expect.

No walk-in purchases on Day 1

For the first time in recent years, Apple will not allow direct walk-in purchases of the iPhone 17 line - that includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max - at UAE Apple Stores on launch day.

Last year, you could still reserve your iPhone and drop by the store at the time allocated to you and make the payment before picking up the new device.

This time, however, if you want to collect the phone in a store on September 19, you must:

Pre-order online via the UAE Apple website (apple/ae).At checkout, select the“Pick up in store” option.

Only those who have done this will be able to pick up their iPhone 17 in store on launch day.

Price breakdown

Here are the starting prices in the UAE for the iPhone 17 lineup:



iPhone 17 – Dh3,399, with 256GB base storage

iPhone Air – Dh4,299, positioned where the iPhone Plus once was

iPhone 17 Pro – Dh4,699, the only model with a slight price hike, but upgraded with higher base storage iPhone 17 Pro Max – Dh5,099, unchanged in price

Apple has several official stores in the UAE where you can collect your preorder: locations include The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Yas Mall, Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

When selecting“Pick up in Store,” you'll see which stores have your device ready. Apple's system will send a notification (often with a QR code or pickup pass) when the order is ready to be collected. You'll need to bring that, along with valid ID, as per Apple.

Apple appears to have made this decision to better manage the launch-day demand at its UAE stores. The walk-in queues have been a logistic challenge in past launches, when enthusiastic fans used to queup a night prior in locations like Dubai Mall.