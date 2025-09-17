National Critical Mineral Mission Meet To Advance India's Self-Reliance

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Mines convened a national seminar in Hyderabad under the National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM), focusing on strengthening self-reliance, research, and innovation in the mineral sector.

The event outlined strategies to reduce import dependence, promote investment, and advance technological capabilities in the exploration and processing of critical minerals vital for defense, electronics, clean energy, and high-tech industries.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy chaired the seminar, emphasising the importance of public-private partnerships and coordinated action across government, academia, and industry.

He highlighted ongoing measures to accelerate exploration, create a robust ecosystem for critical raw materials, and enhance domestic capacity through innovation and collaboration.

Detailed deliberations took place on the role of Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in advancing mineral research and technology.

Heads of seven CoEs, including IIT Bombay, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, CSIR-IMMT Bhubaneswar, CSIR-NML Jamshedpur, and NFTDC Hyderabad, presented updates on ongoing projects and innovations.

Industry representatives also outlined their priorities and possible frameworks for deeper engagement.

The seminar featured four technical sessions focused on institutionalising CoEs through governance structures, scaling translational R&D to pilot plants, aligning research with strategic sector needs, and strengthening industry participation in innovation.

The discussions reinforced the need for integrated efforts to accelerate indigenous technology development and position India as a leader in critical mineral processing.

On the sidelines of the event, the Minister released the CEEW report“Making India a Hub for Critical Minerals Processing” and a roadmap on enhancing domestic processing capabilities.

He also announced the rollout of a uniform welfare framework across all Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) under the Ministry, including a Rs 1 crore insurance scheme for regular mining employees.

