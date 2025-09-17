Allied Telesis Launches Switchblade® X908 Generation 3 To Solve Enterprise And Data Center Scalability Challenges - AETO...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Enterprises and data centers face mounting challenges in scaling their networks to support AI, video, IoT, and virtualized workloads. Bandwidth demand is rising, yet many organizations are held back by legacy switches, fragmented operations, and the high cost of oversized chassis systems.

To address these issues, Allied Telesis today announced the SwitchBlade x908 Generation 3 (SBx908 GEN3) , a next-generation modular switch that combines high-density performance, flexible interface modularity, and future-proof scalability in a compact 3U form factor. Customers can expand capacity on demand with a wide range of interface modules, tailoring the platform to their evolving requirements.

Why SBx908 GEN3?

The SBx908 GEN3 was developed in direct response to customer demand for scalable, space-efficient networking. Its capacity-on-demand model allows customers to start with only the ports they need and expand seamlessly as traffic grows-avoiding large upfront investments. Unlike traditional systems, the SBx908 GEN3 integrates easily with both legacy copper and fiber interfaces as well as modern 25G and 400G technologies, ensuring smooth migrations without costly rip-and-replace cycles.

Solving Enterprise and Data Center Challenges

Enterprise networks struggle with:



Lack of scalability and redundancy in core switching

Manual, fragmented network operations Limited predictive maintenance and asset visibility

Data centers face:



Backbone bandwidth bottlenecks for AI, HPC, and high-resolution video workloads

Legacy uplinks capped at 100G, unable to handle modern traffic patterns

Mixed-interface environments (10G copper, 10G fiber, 25G) that increase cost and complexity High entry cost for 400G when only a few ports are required

Enterprise Core Advantages



Compact, powerful 3U chassis with 8 slots delivers higher density than typical 6U-class chassis systems Interface modularity supports Copper 10G, Fiber 10G, and 25G for seamless legacy-to-modern integration

Data Center Advantages



First Allied Telesis chassis with 400G support , meeting demands of AI and HPC environments

Up to 64x100G ports in just 3U , addressing explosive demand for 100G connectivity Optimized for server aggregation with 25G support for virtualized and containerized workloads

Differentiation

Allied Telesis takes a unified platform approach : the same hardware and AlliedWare PlusTM OS power both enterprise and data center environments. In contrast, many industry solutions separate these product lines, resulting in fragmented operations and inconsistent user experiences.

With the SBx908 GEN3, enterprises also benefit from a unified NMS (Network Management System), ensuring consistent visibility and control across all environments, simplifying operations, and reducing management overheads.

Other key differentiators include:



Support for 1G to 400G in a single chassis for true future-proofing

Capacity-on-demand flexibility to minimize upfront costs while ensuring seamless scalability

Compact design with unmatched density (3U, 8 slots) Flexible module selection to match any deployment scenario

Proof of Performance



12.8 Tbps switching fabric and 2,800 Mpps forwarding for data-intensive workloads

Resilient stacking and rapid failover with VCStackTM and EPSRingTM or G.8032 technologies

Intelligent automation via AMF PlusTM, reducing operational overheads and enabling zero-touch provisioning

AI-powered network assistant and support for NETCONF/RESTCONF and Ansible-based automation streamline operations, reduce manual tasks, and increase productivity Integrated security including Active Fiber Monitoring, AAA, and MACsec support

“Enterprises and data centers cannot afford to overspend on oversized systems or get trapped by legacy platforms,” said Rahul Gupta, Chief Technology Officer at Allied Telesis .“As another addition to the SwitchBlade x908 Series , the SwitchBlade x908 GEN3 gives customers the flexibility to scale at their own pace while delivering the high-density performance required by AI, IoT, and modern workloads.”

Availability

The SBx908 GEN3 is available worldwide through Allied Telesis authorized channel partners and resellers.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink