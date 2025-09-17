Ltimindtree Partners With Shopify To Launch An AI Commerce Center Of Excellence

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has announced a partnership with Shopify, an AI powered commerce platform for enterprises that empowers businesses to launch, manage, and grow their online stores. Leveraging the Shopify platform, LTIMindtree will set up an AI enabled Center of Excellence (CoE) for Digital Commerce that will help global enterprises to transform at the speed of AI and innovate at scale.

LTIMindtree Interactive , the AI-led agency unit of LTIMindtree, is driving the next wave of enterprise digital commerce transformation for CMOs across the globe. Shopify , trusted by millions of merchants, provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Leveraging the Shopify platform, LTIMindtree will power an AI-driven Centre of Excellence to develop a best-in-class CoE that will:



Build advanced AI commerce capabilities to help enterprises stay ahead of competition .

Develop industry-focused accelerators for faster go-to-market.

Provide migration toolkits to move seamlessly from legacy to modern platforms.

Design accelerated learning programs to upskill talent at scale. Drive co-investments in building new integrations and capabilities

This Centre of Excellence signals the commitment to build future-proof digital commerce and enabling enterprises to achieve speed, scale, and resilience in a fast-evolving business landscape.

“We're excited to partner with Shopify to launch the Digital Commerce Center of Excellence, accelerating transformation for our global customers. By combining our proven expertise with Shopify's AI-powered platform, we enable brands to launch faster and scale smarter. Together, we're shaping the future of commerce in an AI-first world,” said Dr. Sujay Sen, Executive Vice President & Global Head of Interactive Services, LTIMindtree.

Rhys Furner, Director of Partnerships, Shopify APAC , said:“This AI Commerce Center of Excellence will help enterprises modernize faster, reduce complexity and total cost, and unlock new growth with an AI‐first, secure, and scalable commerce platform. By pairing LTIMindtree's deep industry and engineering expertise with Shopify's enterprise capabilities, we'll accelerate migrations from legacy stacks, deliver industry-specific accelerators, and upskill talent across the ecosystem-so local and global brands can move from idea to impact in weeks.”

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 83,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 40 countries, LTIMindtree - a Larsen & Toubro Group company - solves the most complex business challenges and delivers transformation at scale. For more information, please visit .

