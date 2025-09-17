Argus By Genix Cyber Joins Saviynt's Technology Ecosystem To Advance Identity Security

Argus by Genix Cyber partners with Saviynt, combining threat detection and identity intelligence to enhance protection, speed response, and ensure compliance.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Genix Cyber today announced that its flagship cybersecurity solution, Argus , an intelligent platform that combines Threat Detection, Investigation, and Response (TDIR) with Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), has joined Saviynt's growing applications and solution ecosystem, Saviynt Exchange .This partnership combines Argus' deep and advanced capabilities in TDIR and CTEM with Saviynt's converged identity platform, The Identity Cloud. The collaboration enables organizations to harness real-time Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), streamline access control, and continuously manage vulnerabilities and compliance with greater speed and precision.Designed to eliminate complexity, Argus combines SIEM, SOAR, XDR, UEBA, NDR, EDR, and vulnerability management into one cohesive system. It cuts out tool sprawl and integration overhead, delivering real-time protection across identities, endpoints, cloud, and networks. With faster detection, smarter response, and end-to-end visibility, Argus empowers security teams to act with clarity and speed. It's how modern organizations stay secure and agile.Saviynt's Identity Cloud is the industry's most advanced converged identity security platform. Built with AI and automation at its core, it unifies Identity Governance and Administration (IGA), Privileged Access Management (PAM), Application Access Governance (AAG), and External Identity Management into a single, cloud-native solution. It delivers superior security, intelligent decision-making, increased productivity, and continuous compliance, empowering organizations to manage the full identity lifecycle across human and machine identities with speed and confidence.By combining Saviynt's identity intelligence with Argus' embedded threat response capabilities, organizations gain deeper context into risks. This enables faster, more informed decision-making. Automated, identity-triggered actions like access revocation further strengthen security and reduce operational overhead.“We are excited to partner with Saviynt to advance how organizations detect, validate, and respond to identity-based threats,” said Gautam Dev, CEO of Genix Cyber.“By integrating our threat detection and response capabilities with Saviynt's rich identity context, we're enabling faster decisions and more precise actions across the identity lifecycle.”Through this partnership, Argus will leverage Saviynt's platform to deliver enhanced threat detection, accelerate remediation, and automate identity provisioning and deprovisioning. Together, Genix Cyber and Saviynt are helping customers simplify identity workflows, improve visibility into risk, and maintain continuous compliance.“Argus by Genix Cyber brings deep expertise in threat intelligence, automation, and real-time exposure management, and we are excited to work together to strengthen identity security across today's complex enterprise environments,” said Jeff Margolies, chief product and strategy officer at Saviynt.“By combining forces, we're helping organizations modernize their identity programs, reduce risk, and build a more secure foundation for digital transformation.”To learn more about the partnership, please visit Saviynt Exchange.About Genix CyberGenix Cyber delivers advanced cybersecurity through its converged platform, Argus. Designed for enterprise scale, Argus empowers GSIs, MSPs, and MSSPs to secure identities, endpoints, cloud environments, and networks while simplifying operations and minimizing cyber risk.

Gautam Dev

Argus By Genix

+1 404-474-0168

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.