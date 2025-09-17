Softbank Develops Server Rack Designed For Robotic Servicing In AI Data Centers

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) SoftBank develops 'robot-friendly' server rack to enable automation at data centers

September 17, 2025 by Sam Francis

SoftBank, a Japanese telecommunications giant which is a significant player in the robotics sector , has developed a new server rack intended to make data center hardware easier for robots to install, maintain, and replace.

The company says the initiative will help position its infrastructure as being tailored to the demands of AI and autonomous systems.

Announced in September 2025, the rack introduces a cableless structure that allows robots to carry out tasks such as installing and removing servers, swapping faulty units, and conducting inspections.

While modern data centers already operate with a high degree of software-driven automation, physical servicing of racks has traditionally required human intervention.

Dense cabling has been a key obstacle for robotic handling, making it difficult for machines to identify and manipulate equipment.

SoftBank said its new design eliminates the need for power and communication cables, enabling robots to perform these tasks“efficiently and smoothly, without having to manipulate or get around cables.”

The rack incorporates proprietary adapters and internal structures that allow cableless installation of general-purpose servers. Other features include:



A bus bar system that supplies power directly through metal bars at the rear

A blind-mate connector for liquid cooling components An optical connector that uses optical signals for communication

SoftBank plans to test the new rack in real-world environments by integrating it with robotic systems. The company said it will also work with partners on developing autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided forklifts (AGFs) for use in data center operations.

These efforts are part of SoftBank's strategy to build next-generation data centers optimized for AI and robotics. The company aims to deploy the technology at the Hokkaido Tomakomai AI Data Center, scheduled to begin operating in fiscal 2026 (the year ending March 31, 2027).