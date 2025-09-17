One in three Brits admit they would go into 'flight mode' if someone nearby had an epileptic seizure.

A poll of 2,000 adults found 54 per cent feared they would have no idea how to respond if a stranger collapsed and began having a seizure in public.

For nearly a tenth (nine per cent), their initial reaction would be to try and hold the person down – which, according to experts, is the wrong thing to do.

While 22 per cent would mistakenly attempt to put something in the person's mouth to stop them biting their tongue.

And 37 per cent admit they would only recognise a seizure if the person was convulsing on the ground – despite there being many other types of seizures that are less obvious.

It also emerged 40 per cent of those polled wouldn't intervene as they've never been taught what to do, while 39 per cent fear they would make the situation worse.

The study was commissioned by Epilepsy Action as part of its 'Could I Count On You' campaign, which also developed a tool to test Brits' knowledge about what to do in such situations and to teach them how to react.

Rebekah Smith, CEO of the charity, said:“It is shocking to see these stats and really concerning to learn how many people wouldn't help in a seizure situation.

“With one in 100 people having epilepsy, you could easily encounter someone having a seizure in a public place, so it's vital we know the basics to help them.

“The first step is recognising when someone is having a seizure, as many film and TV show representations – where many may have first encountered them – are not always accurate.

“If there is anyone nearby with first aid training, they will be able to help.

"But even if not, there are simple steps you can take to help keep someone having a seizure safe.”

The study also found 76 per cent had never had first aid training for an epileptic seizure and 16 per cent wouldn't get involved assuming someone else would be more qualified to help.

Of those who wouldn't be confident they could help, 48 per cent wouldn't know what the correct steps are.

In fact, more feel like they could respond to broken bones (53 per cent), choking (54 per cent) or a panic attack (56 per cent) than a seizure (44 per cent).

While 32 per cent would be afraid of accidentally hurting the other person, and 23 per cent worry they would panic or freeze under the pressure.

The research, carried out via OnePoll, also found 61 per cent believe people with epilepsy can lead 'full and active lives'.

Rebekah Smith added:“Seizures are more common than people think and can take many forms, from convulsive seizures to brief episodes of lost awareness.

“Most stop within a couple of minutes, that's why staying calm is so important - it allows you to think clearly, provide reassurance, and respond in a way that's helpful rather than harmful.

“Your presence and level-headedness can be incredibly reassuring for the person when they regain awareness.

“The best thing you can do for someone having a seizure is to remain calm, keep them safe, and wait it out.”

Epilepsy Action also carried out research of 891 people who have the condition, which found 53 per cent consider it unlikely a member of the public would step in, in an emergency.

More than half (51 per cent) have concerns they could seriously hurt themselves, with nobody nearby who could keep them safe until the seizure was over.

The same percentage stressed that people might misunderstand, judge, or be afraid of them if they had an episode.

Worryingly, this fits with survey findings that if members of the public saw someone walking towards a busy road, a seizure would be one of the last reasons they would assume (two per cent).

With attempted suicide (13 per cent), and alcohol and drug abuse (four per cent) ranking higher on the list.

But 47 per cent of those polled with the condition would feel 'very reassured' if they knew the public was more aware of how to react in these situations.

Murray Goulder, 45 from Crawley, lives with absence seizures, meaning during these episodes, he can walk without any awareness of what he is doing or where he is going.

He said:“The worst situation was coming home from work one day – I was in Farringdon station.

“I remember walking down the stairs, then being told I had dropped my bag and walked towards the platform.

“The gent that stopped me, got me on the next train and went 45 mins in the wrong direction to hand me over to the local station team to get me safely out of the station and home.

“I think the condition is something I've grown to deal with, but side effects of medications have varied, including thoughts of suicide last year, struggling with work due to brain fog and fatigue.”

TOP TIPS TO HELP IF SOMEONE HAS AN EPILEPTIC SEIZURE:

1. Comfort: Cushion their head with something soft, to protect them from injury and keep them comfortable

2. Action: Start to time the seizure and clear the area of anything that might be harmful. You could also check if the person has a medical ID or bracelet with more information on how to help

3. Reassure: When the seizure has stopped, place them in the recovery position, stay with them and reassure them as they come round

4. Emergency: Call an ambulance if the seizure goes on for more than five minutes, or if they go straight into another seizure or has trouble breathing.