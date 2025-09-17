Fedex Brazil Uniform Recycling Program

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- 3BL) 2025 marks the 10th year of the FedEx Uniform Recycling Program in Brazil - a meaningful initiative that transforms old uniforms into cozy blankets, bringing comfort to both people and pets in need. Over the past decade, this program has recycled approximately 95,000 pieces of uniforms and created 37,000 blankets. These blankets have been generously distributed to 60 NGOs and institutions, extending warmth and care throughout communities across Brazil.

In the accompanying video, hear directly from FedEx team members alongside representatives from Salvation Army Brazil and Cão Sem Dono as they share more about the positive impact this recycling program has made.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

