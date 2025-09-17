DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Retina Florida MSO, LLC D/B/A Retina Group Of Florida Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised
About Retina Group of Florida
Founded in 1987, the Retina Group of Florida is a private eye care practice specializing in retinal and macular disorders, with more than 20 locations statewide.
What happened?
On or around November 9, 2024, Retina Group of Florida detected suspicious activity on its computer network. They initiated an investigation and discovered that unauthorized access had occurred between November 6 and November 9, 2024. Some personal information, including names and other identifiers, may have been accessed. This data breach has impacted up to 153,429 individuals.
How can I protect my personal data?
If you receive a data breach notification concerning Retina Group of Florida, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies for individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised by the Retina Group of Florida data breach.
About Edelson Lechtzin LLP
Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, and consumer fraud.
