For The First Time, Optimove Empowers Marketers To Aggregate Real-Time Customer Actions To Instantly Launch Campaigns

New York, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, today announced the launch of Live Formulas , a new platform capability that enables marketers to instantly trigger campaigns based on real-time customer behavior. With Live Formulas, marketers can aggregate customer actions over a defined time period and launch personalized campaigns the moment specific conditions are met.

This capability marks a significant advancement in real-time personalization. For example, a campaign can automatically deploy when a customer deposits or spends more than $1,000 within a 12-hour window. Instead of reacting hours or a day after the fact, brands can now respond instantly to signals of high intent, churn risk, or engagement shifts.

Live Formulas is natively embedded in Optimove's orchestration engine. It supports a wide range of scenarios across industries, including:



iGaming: Trigger a retention campaign when a player loses a predefined amount within a 3-hour window, or if their deposit-to-withdrawal ratio spikes Retail: Instantly launch a limited-time promotion when a shopper views more than five high-ticket items in one session but does not convert within the hour

"Marketers know the pain of seeing customer signals too late. Live Formulas gives them the power to act in the moment with no waiting, no handoffs, just real-time engagement," said Ben Tepfer, Director of Product Marketing at Optimove. "Instead of working off stale data or waiting on technical resources, marketers can now define the logic, set the thresholds, and instantly deploy personalized engagement all from within the Optimove platform. It's real-time Positionless Marketing giving marketers new options, power, and independence."

The technology behind Live Formulas allows marketers to define single or multi-step calculations over streaming customer activity. For example, teams can track the sum of deposit amounts in the past 90 minutes or calculate a ratio between abandoned carts and product views over a 2-hour span. These formulas continuously monitor customer behavior and instantly trigger campaigns the moment thresholds set by the marketer are met.

Tepfer added that Live Formulas was built based on hundreds of in-depth conversations with clients and Optimove's customer success teams.“These are some of the most sophisticated marketers who told us they needed the power to act on real-time signals without waiting. This launch delivers on that need,” he said.



Live Formulas exemplifies the core of Positionless Marketing : giving every marketer the tools to act independently, without waiting on engineers, analysts, or external systems. By combining data, decisioning, and execution in a single platform, Optimove helps brands build real-time, customer-led marketing programs that scale.

“Consumers don't wait, and marketers shouldn't have to either,” added Tepfer.“With Live Formulas, we're giving marketers the control to meet their customers in the moment with relevance, speed, and empathy.”

Live Formulas is in closed beta, with broader availability coming soon. To learn more about how to create a trigger using Live Formulas, visit the Optimove Academy .

About Optimove

Optimove, the creator of Positionless Marketing, frees marketing teams from the limitations of fixed roles, giving every marketer the power to execute any marketing task instantly and independently. Positionless Marketing has been proven to improve campaign efficiency by 88%, allowing marketing teams to create more personalized engagement with existing customers.

Optimove is recognized as the Visionary Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. AI-led marketing is a hallmark of Optimove's visionary leadership. By embedding AI directly into its platform as early as 2012, Optimove paved the way for today's Positionless Marketing standard.

Its Positionless Marketing Platform includes Optimove Engage and Orchestrate for cross-channel campaign decisioning and orchestration; Optimove Personalize, a digital personalization engine; and Optimove Gamify, a loyalty and gamification platform.

Today, its comprehensive AI-powered suite is at the leading edge of empowering marketers to streamline workflows from Insight to Creation and through Optimization. Optimove provides industry-specific and use-case solutions for leading consumer brands globally.

For more information, go to Optimove

