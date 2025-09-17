Verizon Frontline Study: AI, Cybersecurity, Drones & Robots Are Critical Areas For First Responders



71% of respondents believe AI will either be a top priority or important to the future of public safety

67% of public safety agencies surveyed recently implemented cybersecurity protections 48% expect to use drones or robots on a daily basis within 5 years



BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study released today by Verizon reveals that nearly half of first responders anticipate daily use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and drones or robots within the next five years*. The Verizon Frontline Public Safety Communications Survey also highlights increased investment in cybersecurity protections and a growing demand for highly-reliable network connectivity, with 78 % of first responders surveyed reporting that access to a reliable and resilient network has resulted in better communications in the field.

Now in its fifth year, the survey – commissioned by Verizon Frontline and conducted by Lexipol – provides crucial insight into first responders' current use of mission-critical communications technology and their perspectives on emerging public safety innovations.

“The Verizon Frontline 2025 Public Safety Communications Survey highlights several pivotal trends reshaping this market. First and foremost, it reinforces that network reliability and resilience remain the cornerstone of public safety operations - without it, advanced capabilities like priority and preemption become meaningless to first responders in critical moments,” said Alison Brooks, IDC Research VP, Worldwide Public Safety.

Brooks added that the survey findings also challenge the perception that public safety lags in technology adoption.

“We're seeing a dramatic 13-point year-over-year surge in AI interest, with nearly half of respondents planning to integrate AI into their daily operations within five years while drone adoption and usage is expected to triple over the same timeframe. The FAA's recent decision to relax visual line-of-sight requirements will only accelerate this trend, making drone integration an immediate priority rather than a distant consideration for public safety agencies," said Brooks.

AI and drone usage poised for explosive growth.

While just 15% of respondents currently utilize drones and robots daily, a striking 48% expect to integrate this technology into their daily operations within the next five years. This represents a significant shift in tactical capabilities and priorities for first responders.

Similarly, despite only 12% of respondents currently employing AI solutions regularly, a substantial 46% anticipate daily use of these solutions within the next five years. The survey also noted a significant year-over-year increase in the number of respondents who view AI as a "top priority" (up 12%) or "important" (up 28%) for their agency's future.

“An increasing number of first responders are leveraging advanced communication tools and emerging technologies in their day-to-day operations,” said Maggie Hallbach, President, Verizon Frontline.“For example, the enhanced situational awareness provided by AI and the increased access to inhospitable and remote environments that robots and drones enable are helping revolutionize public safety and emergency response.”

Agencies fortify against cyber threats



In an era of escalating ransomware attacks and third-party breaches, cybersecurity remains a paramount concern for public safety agencies, according to this year's survey. A compelling 67% of public safety agencies reported implementing new cybersecurity protections into their operations within the last year, demonstrating a proactive approach to safeguarding critical infrastructure and data.

A reliable network is as important as ever

For the second consecutive year, first responders identified access to a reliable and resilient network as the most critical feature for both day-to-day (65% to 75%) and emergency response (64% to 73%) communications. This consistent emphasis underscores the foundational role of robust connectivity in effective public safety operations.

“The results of our fifth annual public safety communications survey reflect key trends we're seeing across the public safety landscape: the urgent need for cybersecurity investment, accelerated awareness and adoption of AI and the necessity of a reliable network," said Hallbach.“Whether it's during routine operations or disaster response efforts, public safety agencies simply cannot afford downtime, whether that's due to a cyber breach, an unreliable network or the use of outdated technology.”

Other findings and standout statistics from the survey include:



33% of first responders expect AR and VR to be used daily in five years, up from just 8% today.

57% of respondents have more than 20 years of experience in public safety. 20% of respondents reported connected vehicles were a top priority for their agency, second only to 5G connectivity.



