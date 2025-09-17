Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
16 Nations Call for Protection of Gaza Aid Flotilla

2025-09-17 09:21:33
(MENAFN) Foreign ministers from South Africa and 15 other nations voiced their concerns on Tuesday regarding the safety of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), which is en route to Gaza.

The ministers, in a joint statement issued by South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation, emphasized that the flotilla—a civil society-led initiative—seeks to deliver vital humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

The GSF, which includes dozens of boats and hundreds of activists, is supported by participants from 44 nations. The flotilla's mission is to challenge Israel's blockade of Gaza and deliver crucial aid.

Departing from Barcelona, Spain, on Sept. 1, the flotilla is expected to reach Gaza by mid-September.

The statement, issued collectively by the foreign ministers of Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Ireland, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Mexico, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Slovenia, Spain, South Africa, and Türkiye, underscored the urgent humanitarian situation faced by the Palestinian people and stressed the need to halt the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

"Both objectives, peace and humanitarian aid delivery, together with the respect of international law, including humanitarian law, are shared by our governments," the statement read.

The ministers called for all involved parties to adhere to international law and avoid any unlawful or violent actions against the flotilla. They further warned that any violations—including attacks in international waters or illegal detentions—would be met with accountability.

