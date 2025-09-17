Edgemode To Acquire Spanish Data Center Portfolio, Targeting 1.5 GW Of Sustainable AI Infrastructure

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EdgeMode Inc. (OTC: EDGM), a leading provider of sustainable high-performance computing (“HPC”) infrastructure, today announced it has entered into a binding agreement with Blackberry AIF (BAIF) to acquire a portfolio of hyperscale data center development assets in Spain through a newly formed joint venture. Completion of final definitive agreements will occur within 30 days.

Under the terms of the transaction, EdgeMode will hold a 75% controlling interest, with BAIF retaining a 25% stake. The portfolio comprises five strategically located campuses in Malpica, Cáceres, Vianos, Córdoba, and Torrecampo, representing a combined potential of 1.5 GW of IT capacity and estimated asset value of $100M. Each site will be designed as a Tier III-compliant, AI-ready data center campus, underpinned by secured land rights, dark fiber connectivity, and permitting pathways. The agreement also provides EdgeMode the option of right of first refusal to acquire additional campuses within the BAIF portfolio which amounts to a further 1.5GW of IT capacity.

A central feature of the portfolio is its integration with on-site renewable energy. The campuses will be powered by 100% solar generation and battery energy storage systems (BESS), with third-party renewable investors funding and operating the solar and storage assets under long-term power purchase agreements. This structure ensures stable, low-cost, and sustainable energy for the useful life of the facilities, significantly enhancing competitiveness while removing exposure to volatile wholesale power markets.

The projects are expected to begin achieving Ready-to-Build (RTB) status from Q1 2026, with phased capacity roll-out through 2027. Each site will be developed in modular 10 MW IT blocks, paired with approximately 60 MWp of solar and 240 MWh of storage, allowing for scalable deployment aligned with tenant demand.

This acquisition represents a major strategic step for EdgeMode, positioning the Company as a leading developer of next-generation, renewable-powered hyperscale data centers in Europe. Spain is experiencing unprecedented demand from hyperscale and AI operators, while grid access constraints limit new entrants. By securing one of the largest permitted development portfolios in the country, EdgeMode gains a significant first-mover advantage in a highly supply-constrained market.

Charlie Faulkner, CEO of EdgeMode Inc., commented:

“This transaction marks a transformational milestone for EdgeMode as we accelerate our strategy to build a world-class, sustainable HPC platform. With approximately 1.5 GW of potential IT capacity across prime Spanish campuses, we are establishing a foundation for long-term growth in one of Europe's most attractive but capacity-limited markets. Partnering with José Mora and the BAIF team, who bring more than 20 years of renewable energy development experience in Spain, gives us a unique capability to execute rapidly and deliver shareholder value.”

José Mora, CEO of BAIF and incoming Executive Chairman of the newly formed joint venture, added:

“We are delighted to join forces with EdgeMode. Together, we will deliver a new generation of Tier III data centers powered by clean, affordable solar energy. This model eliminates exposure to energy market volatility and creates highly competitive, sustainable facilities that are exactly what hyperscale and AI customers are seeking in Europe”

The agreement builds on EdgeMode's broader European expansion, including its Marviken, Sweden project, where the Company is negotiating several long-term lease agreements. EdgeMode continues to execute on its vision of becoming a billion-dollar market cap leader in sustainable digital infrastructure, supported by strong capital markets traction with increasing trading volumes and a planned uplisting to Nasdaq within the next 12 months.

About EdgeMode, Inc.

EdgeMode Inc. (OTC: EDGM) is a digital infrastructure company specializing in the design, development, and operation of high-performance computing (HPC) data centers. With a focus on purpose-built, energy-efficient colocation facilities, EdgeMode delivers mission-critical infrastructure solutions for customers engaged in AI, machine learning, and cloud computing. The company is actively building a new generation of scalable, sustainable data centers, beginning with its flagship campus in Marviken, Sweden. Backed by deep industry expertise, strategic partnerships, and long-term energy contracts, EdgeMode is poised to become a leading provider of digital infrastructure for the world's most demanding compute workloads.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“could,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expect,”“evaluate,”“forecast,”“guidance,”“intend,”“likely,”“may,”“might,”“objective,”“ongoing,”“outlook,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“probable,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target”“view,”“will,” or“would,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements reflect the Company's reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which have outcomes difficult to predict and may be outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include statements relating to the Company's ability to successfully launch, commercialize, develop additional features and achieve market acceptance of its products and technologies and integrate its products and technologies with First-party platforms or technologies; the Company's efforts and ability to drive the adoption of its products and technologies as a standard feature, including their use in homes, hotels, offices and cruise ships; the Company's ability to capture market share; the Company's estimates of its potential addressable market and demand for its products and technologies; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to support its operations as needed, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to execute on any sales and licensing or other strategic opportunities; the possibility that any of the Company's products will become National Electrical Code (NEC)-code or otherwise code mandatory in any jurisdiction, or that any of the Company's current or future products or technologies will be adopted by any state, country, or municipality, within any specific timeframe or at all; risks arising from mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and other collaborations; the Company's ability to attract and retain key executives and qualified personnel; guidance provided by management, which may differ from the Company's actual operating results; the potential impact of unstable market and economic conditions, including recent measures adopted by the federal government, on the Company's business, financial condition, and stock price; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. There can be no assurance as to any of the foregoing matters. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws.

