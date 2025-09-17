Why Did Intelligent Protection Management Stock Soar 53% Today?

Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM) stock rocketed over 53% higher in Wednesday's premarket session after the company announced that it has entered into a strategic reseller agreement with MindsDB.

As part of this collaboration, IPM will also become a Starter Minds customer and plans to adopt MindsDB's technology internally to streamline workflows and bolster operational efficiency.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around IPM stock jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' territory the previous day. Message volume improved to 'extremely high' from 'normal' levels in 24 hours.

IPM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:30 a.m. ET on Sep. 17, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

MindsDB is an open-source artificial intelligence platform designed to simplify advanced analytics for businesses operating in various cloud and hybrid environments. Its natural language interface allows users to ask complex business questions and receive insights in real time, making data analysis more accessible to non-technical stakeholders.

'In conjunction with MindsDB, we will be introducing a cost-effective "Starter Mind" version of the MindsDB "Enterprise" flagship product for customers that we believe can dramatically benefit from a tailored feature set that works within the parameters of their operational and budgetary requirements,' said Chairman and CEO of IPM, Jason Katz.

IPM offers technology services with a focus on cybersecurity and cloud systems. The company's solutions include dedicated and cloud server hosting, data storage, security management, backups, disaster recovery, and more.

IPM stock has lost 2% year-to-date and 37% in the last 12 months.

