Essilorluxottica Digital Transformation Analysis Report 2025: Accelerators, Incubators, And Innovation Programs


2025-09-17 07:46:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EssilorLuxottica's main market opportunities lie in its expansive product offerings, including prescription lenses and fashion eyewear, and its global manufacturing presence. The company's tech initiatives in digital transformation, innovation, and strategic acquisitions enhance growth opportunities in eyewear and beyond.

Dublin, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: EssilorLuxottica SA 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The report provides detailed information and insights into EssilorLuxottica's technology activities, highlighting its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs. It offers an overview of key technology initiatives, including partnerships, product launches, and acquisitions, with analysis of each initiative's theme, objectives, and benefits. Additionally, the report presents details on estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.
EssilorLuxottica SA designs, manufactures and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company offers corrective lenses for correcting visual disorders such as myopia, hypermetropia and astigmatism. It also manufactures and sells non-prescription reading glasses, sunglasses, equipment, instruments and consumables used by prescription laboratories and eyecare professionals.

The company also provides apparel, footwear, and accessories. EssilorLuxottica markets lenses under the brands Essilor, with Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Persol, Oliver Peoples, Vogue Eyewear, Arnette, LensCrafters and Target Optical, among others. The company has manufacturing facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • Digital Transformation Strategy
  • Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs
  • Technology Focus
  • Technology Initiatives
  • Acquisitions
  • Partnership, and Acquisition Network Map
  • ICT Budget
  • Key Executives

Companies Featured

  • Meta Platforms
  • Hopital Fondation Adolphe de Rothschild
  • Inria
  • InSimo
  • IMT
  • Institut de la Vision
  • Boomi
  • Pattern AU
  • Dufry
  • Lagardere Travel Retail
  • Facebook
  • WSPOS

