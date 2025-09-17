Karnataka High Court Rejects Petition To Celebrate Actor Dr Vishnuvardhan's Birthday At Abhiman Studio

Bengaluru: In a significant setback for fans of legendary Kannada actor Dr Vishnuvardhan, the Karnataka High Court has rejected a petition seeking permission to celebrate his 75th birthday at the Abhiman Studio premises, the site of his memorial. The court's decision comes amidst a prolonged legal dispute over the ownership of the studio property between the state government and Abhiman Studio authorities.

The Dr Vishnuvardhan Punyabhumi Trust had requested the celebration to be held on September 18, along with a directive to the Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner to facilitate the event. However, the High Court refused the plea, citing existing orders and the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding the property. This ruling has left fans and the trust deeply disappointed.

Court Cites Previous Orders On The Matter

The High Court noted that it had already issued an order on January 13, 2025, directing the Special District Commissioner on related issues. The court emphasized that it cannot pass a new order on the same matter and therefore rejected the petition. This stance underscores the judiciary's intent to maintain consistency amid ongoing property disputes and prevents conflicting orders from being issued.

Notices Issued To Key Stakeholders

In connection with the petition, the High Court has issued notices to multiple parties, including the State Government, Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Member Secretary of the Dr. Vishnuvardhan Foundation, and BS Karthik of Abhiman Studio. The next hearing on the matter has been scheduled for November 4, giving stakeholders time to respond and present their positions.

Fans Disappointed By Continued Delays

The court's decision has once again disappointed Dr Vishnuvardhan's fans, who have long been advocating for the memorial and birthday celebrations at Abhiman Studio. For years, there has been a legal struggle over the construction of the memorial and the transfer of property rights, leaving fans frustrated with the slow progress.

Background Of The Memorial Dispute

Dr Vishnuvardhan passed away in 2009, and his last rites were performed at Abhiman Studio on Magadi Road in Bengaluru. Since then, fans have consistently requested that the memorial be built at the studio premises. However, the site remains under Abhiman Studio's ownership, and the government's process of acquiring it has been delayed. In response to these delays, the government proposed constructing the memorial near Kengeri, but fans and family members insisted on the original studio location. This disagreement has fueled ongoing legal proceedings and public debate.

Honouring Dr Vishnuvardhan Posthumously

Amid these controversies, the Karnataka government announced that it will posthumously confer the prestigious Karnataka Ratna award on Dr Vishnuvardhan, recognizing his monumental contribution to Kannada cinema. This gesture, while symbolic, serves as a tribute to the legendary actor, even as fans continue to campaign for the memorial at Abhiman Studio.