A Japanese Debt Crisis Is Closer Than You Think

TOKYO - As Kazuo Ueda mulls whether to hike interest rates this week, a powerful constituency is staring back at the Bank of Japan governor: the"bond vigilantes."

Very few think Ueda's BOJ will hike rates on Friday, despite Japanese policymakers going out of their way to claim the rate“normalization” process remains on track.

The reason has less to do with tepid growth or lackluster consumer spending. Rather, it's Tokyo's titanically large public debt and the fact that investors are increasingly concerned about it.

“Japan is much closer to a debt crisis than people think,” argues economist Robin Brooks at the Brookings Institution.

Estimates of the true magnitude of Japan's debt-to-gross domestic product ratio range from 240% to 260%. Either or anywhere in between means Japan has the biggest debt burden by a wide margin in the developed world.

This problem isn't new, of course, but it's suddenly coming to a head. The most obvious reason is the difficulty Tokyo is having attracting bids at auctions of Japanese government bonds (JGBs) this year.

Significantly, 20-year bond yields have recently risen to the highest levels since 1999. That was the year Japan became the first Group of Seven economy to slash rates to zero.

So why, if Japan managed to muddle along without crisis for over a decade, is its debt now a problem?

“There are two reasons,” Brooks explains.“First, debt levels have risen sharply all across the world since Covid, which is making markets much less accepting of out-of-control fiscal policy.”

After all, he observes, the UK and France have debt levels substantially below Japan, but are struggling with early-stage debt crises.“Second,” he notes,“prior to Covid it seemed like inflation would always be low, which meant lower and flatter yield curves. That's also gone out the window.”

Japanese inflation is running at a 3.1% year-on-year rate , well above the BOJ's 2% target. Fears that US President Donald Trump's tariffs are increasing inflation pressures - and the chaos surrounding his trade policies - aren't helping. The resulting spikes in US yields are reverberating around the globe, hitting bond and stock markets.

“We think risk premia will be politically driven and expect them to move higher if concerns about expansionary fiscal policy intensify and decline if those concerns ease,” says Takahiro Otsuka, a strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

SMBC Nikko Securities strategist Ataru Okumura adds that“given that foreign investors had been by far the dominant source of demand for super-long JGBs in the first half of 2025, the sharp pullback in net buying raises concerns about potential instability in the long end of the yield curve going forward.”

Granted, fears of financial Armageddon in Tokyo have been making the rounds for over a decade and a half. Bets on a JGB crash are one of the most obvious“widow maker” trades anywhere.

A dozen years ago, shorting JGBs didn't work out well for Kyle Bass of Hayman Capital. Or David Einhorn of Greenlight Capital before that. Officials at Japan's Ministry of Finance tend to be quite good amidst a crisis.