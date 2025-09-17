U.S. Launches Probe into Tesla Door Handle Failures
(MENAFN) The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a probe into complaints that Tesla Model Y SUV door handles can fail under certain conditions, according to local media reports on Tuesday.
The NHTSA’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) disclosed it has received nine separate complaints from Tesla owners unable to access their vehicles. The most frequent issue involved parents who found themselves locked out after exiting, unable to open the rear doors to reach their children. In four instances, owners resorted to breaking a window to regain entry, ODI stated.
A preliminary review indicates that the issue may stem from the electronic door locks not receiving sufficient voltage from the vehicle’s battery system. The ODI pointed out that none of the complaints reported any warnings related to low battery voltage.
The report also noted that Tesla vehicles are equipped with manual door releases inside; however, these mechanisms can be hard for children to reach, and many owners are unaware they exist.
According to Tesla’s owner manuals, reactivating power to the electronic locks involves a complex, multi-step procedure using an external power source.
