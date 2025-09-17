Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar's Chuot, Ibrahim Fall Short At Athletics Worlds

Qatar's Chuot, Ibrahim Fall Short At Athletics Worlds


2025-09-17 02:11:56
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's Ibrahim Abass M Chuot competed alongside other competitors in the men's 800m heats during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo yesterday. Chuot came fourth in heat 1, clocking a time of one minute and 45.16 seconds while the top three runners advanced to the semi-finals.

Earlier, Qatar's Ammar Ibrahim's run in the men's 400 metres ended in the semi-final round, where he placed fourth with a time of 44.74 seconds. He will now focus on the men's 4x400 metres relay, an event in which Qatar has high hopes of a podium finish. The heats for the relay will be on September 20, with the final taking place the following day.

MENAFN17092025000063011010ID1110072332

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search