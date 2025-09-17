Qatar's Chuot, Ibrahim Fall Short At Athletics Worlds

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar's Ibrahim Abass M Chuot competed alongside other competitors in the men's 800m heats during the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo yesterday. Chuot came fourth in heat 1, clocking a time of one minute and 45.16 seconds while the top three runners advanced to the semi-finals.

Earlier, Qatar's Ammar Ibrahim's run in the men's 400 metres ended in the semi-final round, where he placed fourth with a time of 44.74 seconds. He will now focus on the men's 4x400 metres relay, an event in which Qatar has high hopes of a podium finish. The heats for the relay will be on September 20, with the final taking place the following day.