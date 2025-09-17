Melvin Barrientos Marzan

Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, The University of Melbourne

I am a postdoctoral research fellow in perinatal and reproductive epidemiology at the University of Melbourne and a geospatial epidemiology fellow at the Murdoch Children's Research Institute. My work focuses on how neighbourhoods, environments, and social factors influence maternal and child health across the life course.

I specialise in linking large-scale health datasets with geospatial and environmental data, applying methods such as causal inference, regression, and time-series modelling. Much of my research examines maternal overweight, gestational diabetes, hypertensive disorders, and birth outcomes in relation to food environments, climate, and social disadvantage.

Before moving into academia, I worked with the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the Asian Development Bank, and Vital Strategies, providing data analytics for health programs in the Asia–Pacific region. My work has been published in The Lancet, Medical Journal of Australia, American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, and Addiction.

I hold a PhD in epidemiology and biostatistics from La Trobe University, and MSc and BSc degrees in health sciences and tropical medicine. I also serve as an academic editor for PLOS ONE and collaborate internationally with the Global Burden of Disease Study.



–present Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Murdoch Childrens Research Institute –present Post Doctoral Research Fellow, The University of Melbourne

2023 La Trobe University, Epidemiology, Biostastistics, Econometrics

