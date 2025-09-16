Model Diplomat Launches Major Upgrade to Supercharge Model United Nations Preparation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Upgraded MUN AI platform brings faster research and smarter tools for Model UN students.

Dover, Delaware , Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Model Diplomat Inc , the AI-powered platform designed to help students succeed in Model United Nations conferences, today announced a groundbreaking upgrade that integrates multiple large language models (LLMs) into one streamlined research and learning interface. This new development enhances the accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility of preparation for international diplomacy simulations.









Model Diplomat homepage demonstrating the MUN ChatGPT interface for student research and speech practice.

The updated platform represents a step forward in combining advanced artificial intelligence with practical learning tools tailored for students. By uniting several cutting-edge AI systems, Model Diplomat now enables rapid in-depth research, accurate exploration of country policies, and personalized guidance for speeches and negotiation strategies.

“Model Diplomat was built to level the playing field for students preparing for Model UN ,” said Georgina Songhurst, founder of Model Diplomat.“With this release, students can rely on the combined intelligence of multiple AI models, giving them access to world-class support in a way that was never possible before.”

A Comprehensive Upgrade for MUN Students

The new system delivers features that align with the evolving demands of conference preparation:



In-depth research on any global issue completed in minutes

Tailored feedback on speeches, draft resolutions, and position papers

Accurate country profiles and policy breakdowns for MUN AI research AI-powered coaching for public speaking, debate, and negotiation skills

This update transforms Model Diplomat from being only a MUN chatbot into a comprehensive hub for academic and skills development. Students can access interactive learning support that mirrors real-world diplomatic preparation, helping them stand out in committee debates and strengthen their confidence in global negotiations.

Karl-Gustav Kallasmaa, co-founder of Model Diplomat, explained:“Students entering conferences are often overwhelmed by the scale of research required. By integrating multiple advanced systems, the platform allows delegates to spend less time searching and more time refining their arguments. It is about empowering them with the right tools at the right time.”

Bridging Education and Diplomacy

Since its launch in 2023, Model Diplomat has been committed to helping students gain the skills necessary to thrive in international forums. With this upgrade, it continues its mission to equip the next generation of leaders with AI-driven resources that make diplomacy-focused learning engaging and effective.

For beginners, the platform offers a complete guide to conference preparation, easing new delegates into the world of MUN ChatGPT support. For experienced students, the updated country profile dashboards allow deeper exploration of policies, while AI-generated feedback sharpens the quality of speeches and written submissions.

The release also highlights the platform's role in developing essential soft skills. Public speaking, negotiation, and quick adaptation to committee dynamics are central to success in Model United Nations . Through interactive exercises and real-time AI analysis, Model Diplomat reinforces these skills in ways that traditional preparation often overlooks.

A video demonstration of the upgraded platform is available on YouTube , showcasing how research and strategy preparation can now be streamlined with AI-powered assistance.

Shaping Future Global Leaders

Model Diplomat is not only helping students prepare for academic simulations but also preparing them for real-world leadership. By offering tools that combine accessibility with advanced research capabilities, the platform is ensuring that students everywhere have the chance to master the principles of international relations and diplomacy.

“Every delegate who uses this platform is building skills that will extend beyond the committee room,” said Songhurst.“Whether their path leads to law, policy, or global governance, the ability to analyze, argue, and negotiate effectively will remain invaluable.”





Beginner's guide on Model Diplomat introduces students to Model United Nations fundamentals, enhancing research and debate preparation.

About Model Diplomat

Model Diplomat is an AI-powered learning tool designed to help students excel at Model United Nations conferences. The platform combines advanced artificial intelligence with a simple, student-friendly interface to make MUN preparation more effective and engaging. Students can research complex global issues, explore accurate country profiles, draft and refine speeches, and build confidence in diplomacy, negotiation, and public speaking. Founded in 2023 by visionary leader Georgina Songhurst, Model Diplomat was created to democratize access to world-class research and diplomatic skill-building. In 2025, Karl-Gustav Kallasmaa joined as co-founder, strengthening the mission to equip students everywhere with the tools they need to succeed on the world stage.

Press inquiries

Model Diplomat

Karl-Gustav Kallasmaa

1111B S Governors Ave Ste

Dover, Delaware, I25276

United States

