Georgia's Tbilisi To Host 5Th Silk Road Forum
The event will feature prime ministers and deputy prime ministers from the region, sectoral ministers from countries outside the region, leading global companies, international financial institutions, and experts, with around 2,000 delegates expected to attend.
Since its inception, the Tbilisi Silk Road Forum has established itself as a premier platform for dialogue between governments, multilateral engagement among states, international organizations, and the private sector.
This year, discussions will focus on international trade and economic relations, transport and logistics links between Europe and Asia, the role of the Middle Corridor, and the development of new programs and projects across various sectors. The forum's main theme and slogan for 2025 is: "Invest in Connectivity - Grow in Stability".
Internationally recognized media representatives will moderate the forum's discussion panels and sessions.
Seven thematic sessions are scheduled on October 22, covering trade, transport, energy, and digital technologies, alongside an investment forum. On October 23, the Tbilisi Financial Summit will be held as part of the Silk Road Forum, featuring official participation from fintech industry leaders. In addition, companies across various sectors will conduct bilateral business meetings to explore new investment and partnership opportunities.
