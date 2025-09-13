India-Pakistan Match In Asia Cup: Dubai Police Issue List Of Banned Items At Venue
Are you planning to attend the highly anticipated India-Pakistan match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14, as part of the Asia Cup? If so, it's important to familiarise yourself with the regulations and rules put in place to ensure a safe and secure event.
The police informed the public that the stadium's gates will open 3 hours before the match, which is scheduled to start at 6.30pm, adding that those who wish to enter should present a valid ticket to be allowed in.
It also warned against random parking, assuring fans that there will be areas dedicated to parking their cars. Re-entry will not be allowed, it added.
Ahead of the cricket clash, Dubai's Event Security Committee has called on fans to display sportsmanship and adhere to rules and regulations, reflecting the UAE's civilised image.
The committee has expressed the full readiness of police personnal to secure the matches and deal firmly with any breaches of stadium security, stressing that it will take legal action against violators.
Penalties
Strict penalties have been put in place to curb violations at sports events in the UAE, as per the Federal Law on the Security of Facilities and Sporting Events.
Major General Saif Mahr Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations at Dubai Police and Chairman of the Event Security Committee in Dubai said that anyone entering the stadium without authorisation or found possessing prohibited items, such as fireworks, may face imprisonment from one to three months and a fine of no less than Dh5,000 and not exceeding Dh30,000.
Additionally, anyone committing acts of violence, throwing objects at spectators or the field, or using abusive or racist language during sporting events may face imprisonment and a fine ranging from Dh10,000 to Dh30,000.
List of banned items
Here's is a list of all the restricted items ahead of Sunday's match:
- Remote-controlled devices
Animals Illegal or toxic substances
Power banks Fireworks or flares
Laser pointers Glass objects
Selfie sticks, monopods, umbrellas Sharp objects
Smoking Outside food or drinks
Flags or banners
