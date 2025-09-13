Visit Oman Celebrates Strategic Local Partnerships at COMEX Global Technology Show 2025
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) The National Travel Operator – Visit Oman proudly concludes a successful showcase at the COMEX Global Technology Show, held from 8–11 September 2025 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Center (OCEC), marking a pivotal moment in the advancement of Oman’s digital tourism ecosystem.
Throughout the event, Visit Oman formalized a series of strategic partnerships with leading Omani travel tech companies and SMEs, reinforcing its commitment to scaling digital distribution and enhancing the travel experience for both domestic and international visitors.
Among the key highlights:
• Thawani Partnership: Visit Oman signed an agreement with Thawani, a pioneer in secure e-payment solutions, to streamline online transactions and improve user experience. This collaboration supports Visit Oman’s mission to expand digital access to tourism products, making it easier for users to discover and book travel experiences across Oman.
• Oman Sail Expansion: Visit Oman deepened its partnership with Oman Sail to develop tailored digital travel solutions for international sporting events. The platform will offer end-to-end services, including flights, transfers, tours, visa support, insurance, and airport services. Upcoming events such as Mussannah Race Week, the IODA Optimist Asia and Oceanian Championship, and the World Sailing Inclusion Championship will benefit from this enhanced travel infrastructure.
• Mwasalat Oman Integration: Visit Oman welcomed Mwasalat Oman as its newest transportation provider, offering users access to public buses, ferries, intercity routes, and private transfers—including green hydrogen-powered vehicles and accessible travel options.
• Action Point Oman Collaboration: The signing with Action Point Oman, attended by Colonel Nasser Al Amri, marks the digitization of local entertainment activities, now available for booking both locally and globally through Visit Oman’s platform.
• New Travel Tech Partnerships: Visit Oman announced new collaborations with My Ticket, YallaPass, Valo, Abundance Travel, and Jawla, My Events, and Global Shaleehat Co (Massarah), unlocking innovative solutions in ticketing, accommodation, and guided tours through API integrations and scaled digital distribution.
Shabib Al Maamari, Managing Director of Visit Oman, commented:
“COMEX 2025 has been a powerful platform to showcase how technology can transform the tourism experience. These partnerships reflect our vision to build a connected, accessible, and digitally empowered travel ecosystem that brings Oman’s rich offerings closer to the world. We are deeply committed to empowering local tourism providers through scaled digital distribution, working closely with SMEs and travel tech companies across Oman.”
On the international front, Visit Oman launched a free, one-year travel course for over 93,000 registered travel agents worldwide in collaboration with the Online Travel Training (OTT) company. The course includes modules on Oman’s seasons, culture, travel tips, and how to sell Oman as a destination—aimed at boosting global awareness and platform registration.
Visit Oman’s presence at COMEX 2025 underscores its role as a catalyst for digital transformation in the tourism sector, fostering collaboration and innovation to contribute towards positioning Oman as a leading travel destination in the region and beyond.
Throughout the event, Visit Oman formalized a series of strategic partnerships with leading Omani travel tech companies and SMEs, reinforcing its commitment to scaling digital distribution and enhancing the travel experience for both domestic and international visitors.
Among the key highlights:
• Thawani Partnership: Visit Oman signed an agreement with Thawani, a pioneer in secure e-payment solutions, to streamline online transactions and improve user experience. This collaboration supports Visit Oman’s mission to expand digital access to tourism products, making it easier for users to discover and book travel experiences across Oman.
• Oman Sail Expansion: Visit Oman deepened its partnership with Oman Sail to develop tailored digital travel solutions for international sporting events. The platform will offer end-to-end services, including flights, transfers, tours, visa support, insurance, and airport services. Upcoming events such as Mussannah Race Week, the IODA Optimist Asia and Oceanian Championship, and the World Sailing Inclusion Championship will benefit from this enhanced travel infrastructure.
• Mwasalat Oman Integration: Visit Oman welcomed Mwasalat Oman as its newest transportation provider, offering users access to public buses, ferries, intercity routes, and private transfers—including green hydrogen-powered vehicles and accessible travel options.
• Action Point Oman Collaboration: The signing with Action Point Oman, attended by Colonel Nasser Al Amri, marks the digitization of local entertainment activities, now available for booking both locally and globally through Visit Oman’s platform.
• New Travel Tech Partnerships: Visit Oman announced new collaborations with My Ticket, YallaPass, Valo, Abundance Travel, and Jawla, My Events, and Global Shaleehat Co (Massarah), unlocking innovative solutions in ticketing, accommodation, and guided tours through API integrations and scaled digital distribution.
Shabib Al Maamari, Managing Director of Visit Oman, commented:
“COMEX 2025 has been a powerful platform to showcase how technology can transform the tourism experience. These partnerships reflect our vision to build a connected, accessible, and digitally empowered travel ecosystem that brings Oman’s rich offerings closer to the world. We are deeply committed to empowering local tourism providers through scaled digital distribution, working closely with SMEs and travel tech companies across Oman.”
On the international front, Visit Oman launched a free, one-year travel course for over 93,000 registered travel agents worldwide in collaboration with the Online Travel Training (OTT) company. The course includes modules on Oman’s seasons, culture, travel tips, and how to sell Oman as a destination—aimed at boosting global awareness and platform registration.
Visit Oman’s presence at COMEX 2025 underscores its role as a catalyst for digital transformation in the tourism sector, fostering collaboration and innovation to contribute towards positioning Oman as a leading travel destination in the region and beyond.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Poppy Seed Market Size, Share, In-Depth Insights, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Digital Gold ($GOLD) Officially Launches On Solana, Hits $1.8M Market Cap On Day One
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- With Seal, Walrus Becomes The First Decentralized Data Platform With Access Controls
- Primexbt Launches Empowering Traders To Succeed Campaign, Leading A New Era Of Trading
CommentsNo comment