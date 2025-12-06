India Emerging In Its Own League With Deep Self-Confidence: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that in an atmosphere of geopolitical uncertainty, India is emerging in a league of its own and moving ahead with deep self-confidence. Addressing the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here, PM Modi said the transformation taking place in India is not merely about possibilities, it is the real story of changing lives and evolving mindsets.

PM Modi paid tributes to Baba Saheb BR Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvan Diwas. "The transformation taking place in India is not merely about possibilities. It is the real story of changing lives, evolving mindsets and a nation moving in a new direction. Today is also the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Baba Saheb Dr B R Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution. I offer my tributes to him on behalf of all Indians," he said.

India a league of its own amid uncertainty

"Today we stand at a moment when one fourth of the twenty-first century has already passed. In these twenty five years, the world has witnessed many ups and downs. It has seen financial crises. It has faced a global pandemic. Each of these situations has challenged the global community in some form. Amid an atmosphere of uncertainty, our nation is emerging in a league of its own. India is moving ahead with deep self-confidence," he added.

Pillar of trust and key growth driver

PM Modi referred to India's Q2 GDP growth of 8.2 per cent and said India is emerging as a pillar of trust. "When the world speaks of slowdown, India continues to write a story of growth. When the world faces a crisis of trust, India is emerging as a pillar of trust. When the world moves towards fragmentation, India is becoming a bridge builder. The second quarter GDP figures for Bharat show growth of more than eight percent, reflecting a new momentum in our progress," he said.

"These are not just numbers. They are strong macroeconomic signals. They convey that India is rising as a key growth driver of the global economy today. Today, as we discuss transforming tomorrow, it is clear that the change we aspire to create is firmly rooted in the strong foundation being built through the work of the present. The reforms we undertake today and the performance we deliver today are shaping the path for the transformation of our tomorrow," he added. (ANI)

