Patna Police Bust Gang Duping Passengers With Fake Gold Biscuits, 4 Held

Patna, Dec 6 (IANS) The Patna Police have busted a gang involved in fraud and robbery by offering fake gold biscuits to unsuspecting passengers, an official said on Saturday.

The action was taken after police received a tip-off during patrolling in the Bypass area under Agamkuan police station in Patna City on Friday.

SDPO Raj Kishore Singh informed that patrolling personnel noticed suspicious youths sitting in an auto-rickshaw and planning a fraud and robbery.

Acting swiftly, a special team led by the Agamkuan SHO was formed. Police cordoned off the area and intercepted two suspects sitting in a tempo and two others riding a scooter.

All four tried to flee, but police chased them down and arrested them.

The police team thoroughly searched them and recovered two fake gold biscuit–like pieces, cash, three mobile phones, a scooter, and an auto-rickshaw were recovered from their possession.

During questioning, the accused revealed their modus operandi.

"They used to lure auto-rickshaw passengers by pretending to have gold biscuits. If the victim did not fall for the trick, they would take the passenger to a secluded area and rob them. The majority of the victims were elderly women," SDPO Raj Kishore Singh said.

All the arrested accused hail from the Sultanganj Karbala area, with one originally from Siwan. Police identified the mastermind as Ruddam, with Sahil, Arman, and Jonu working as his associates.

The gang is involved in several previous cases of fraud and robbery. Police are now probing the gang's activities further and investigating whether more people are linked to this network.

After the formation of the new government, Deputy Chief Minister-cum-Home Minister Samrat Choudhary has given a go-ahead to control crime.

He said,“Bihar is not for criminals. Anyone trying to break the law will either have to reform or leave the state.”

He directed district officials to respond swiftly to crimes, maintain stringent surveillance on criminal activities, and ensure visible policing.

He reiterated that the NDA government has implemented a zero-tolerance policy against land, sand, and liquor mafias.