Abu Dhabi Real Estate Growth Accelerates, Need New Supplies

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Global investors are investing in Abu Dhabi in bid numbers as reflected in the three-day IREIS 2025 exhibition

The real estate market in Abu Dhabi is growing at an exponential rate with demand is outgrowing supplies fast, a top official told delegates at the International Real Estate Conference, part of the International Real Estate Investment Show IREIS 2025, that is taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre ADNEC.

“The economic diversification is creating new jobs and opportunities in Abu Dhabi where the demand for quality residential units is way much higher than the pace of supply and developers need to invest in new homes,” Mr. Amer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of Capstone Real Estate, said.

“The higher demand is pushing the prices up, that makes investment in real estate very profitable with premium growing fast.

“Properties are sold out at launch events as more and more investors are coming to Abu Dhabi to enjoy living in one of the safest places in the world.”

He spoke about the various investment routes including Golden Visa and tokenisation – that is helping investors to invest, live in the UAE, and also book profits from the investment.“The Government authorities have created a world-class eco-system for international investors and we are here to serve them along with the government.

“The UAE has one of the best regulations when it comes to real estate where the investors are very well protected by the laws.”

According to Cavendish Maxwell, housing supplies in Abu Dhabi could exceed 11,900 units this year while more than 33,000 residential units are under construction till 2029.

Capstone Real Estate, a large property management company with 3,500 residential units under management, is part of a well-diversified group of Vertix Holdings that has interests in investment, facilities management, property management, artificial intelligence, education, etc.