Hansal Mehta Says 'Saiyaara Is A Reminder Why Bollywood Once Worked So Beautifully'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 13 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta believes that Mohit Suri's "Saiyaara" is a reminder of why Bollywood once worked so beautifully.

Taking to his IG, Mehta revealed that although he is not a cinema snob, he recently watched Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer and was convinced that if one manages to get the emotions, music, timing, and the lead pair right, the film surely creates magic on screen.

"Saiyaara reminds you why Bollywood once worked so beautifully. Get the emotions right. Get the music right. Get the timing, the quantity. Get the lead pair right. Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda are just that - young, fresh, utterly watchable. You simply cannot look away. The real“a star is born” unfolds here as you watch the young man stride gracefully and the lovely girl emote so effortlessly, while somewhere else another Aashiqui tries to unfold", the 'Aligarh' maker wrote.

He pointed out how Alzheimer's has been used in the movie as a metaphor, and not as a medical condition.

"A device for conflict, drama, and memory. Suspension of disbelief at its best. The dialogues, the cinematography, the well-directed scenes are all cloaked in a rare emotional maturity. You care about these leads, you want them to find their way back. You leave wondering: will they get another one like this?", he added.

However, Mehta also pointed out the shortcomings of the romantic saga, such as the unconvincing second part and the undercooked dynamic between the father and son.

He penned, "Yes, the secondary parts are unconvincing, the father–son relationship undercooked. But the heartfelt love story overwhelms it all. And the music! Mohit pours his soul into every note. You can feel it."

Unable to point his finger at what exactly worked for him in "Saiyaara", Mehta admitted that the film leaves you teary-eyed with a smile on your face at the same time.

''Love here comes with the spectacle, the fanfare, the teary eyes, the energy and yet, the hold, the pause. Nobody does it better than Mohit Suri. By the end, you're not sure what exactly worked. But it did. Big time. You smile, you hum, you get misty-eyed, you relive young, vulnerable love. And really, what more does a love story need?", the 'Scoop' maker concluded.