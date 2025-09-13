Sreeleela To Sai Pallavi: Tollywood Actresses Who Are Also Doctors By Qualification

Did you know some Tollywood heroines are also qualified doctors? Let's find out who these talented actresses are who pursued MBBS and became stars.

The film world is always attractive and glamorous. But some pursued impressive academic careers before entering this world. Many stars have achieved wonders in academics, including heroines who earned MBBS degrees. Let's learn about some talented heroines who shine on the silver screen despite having the opportunity to be doctors.

Sreeleela, who started her acting career in the Kannada film industry, is now a star heroine in Tollywood. She's making waves with her acting. In a short time, she's acted alongside stars like Mahesh Babu. Inspired by her gynecologist mother, Sreeleela completed her MBBS. After graduating in 2021, she focused on acting. Her medical background makes her stand out.

Sai Pallavi is a star heroine in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema. Known for her natural acting, she stands out. Before acting, she earned her MBBS from Tbilisi State Medical University, Georgia. Amazingly, she completed her medical degree while actively pursuing acting. This is a rare feat. She reportedly plans to open a hospital after retiring from films to provide affordable treatment to the poor.

Kamakshi Bhaskarla is known for concept-based films and web series. Focusing on roles with scope for acting, she receives praise for her natural performances. She also holds an MBBS degree. After completing her MBBS in China and working as a doctor at Apollo Hospital, she entered the film industry.

Aditi Shankar, daughter of director S. Shankar, is an emerging heroine in Tamil cinema. She also holds an MBBS degree from Sri Ramachandra Medical College, Chennai. Driven by her passion for acting, she entered the film industry. It remains to be seen how she will use her medical knowledge to benefit society.