PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Asim Munir Visit Bannu To Review Counter-Terror Operations

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has arrived in Bannu , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where he will be joined by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a detailed review of the region's ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

According to security sources, the visit by the top civil and military leadership reflects growing coordination in shaping the country's counterterror strategy amid evolving security threats.

The visit is expected to include high-level briefings and operational updates on anti-terror efforts in the region, where militant activity has seen a recent resurgence. Sources indicate that important decisions regarding future security measures are likely during this engagement.

This development follows a recent terrorist attack targeting a Federal Constabulary (FC) camp in Bannu, in which six terrorists were killed. Investigations confirmed that three of the attackers were Afghan nationals. The incident also resulted in the martyrdom of six security personnel , including Major Adnan Aslam, while more than ten others sustained injuries.

Major Adnan's leadership and sacrifice have drawn national recognition, with tributes pouring in for both his heroism and the steadfastness of his family.

The joint presence of the Prime Minister and Army Chief in Bannu signals a firm resolve to crush militancy and ensure long-term peace and stability in the country's most sensitive regions.